UPDATE 2-Loan growth slows at U.S. banks - Federal Reserve

* Loan growth slowed in July compared with June
* Businesses still cautious about economic outlook
* Lending a bright spot for banks in recent quarters
By Rick Rothacker
Aug 10 Loan growth at banks in the United States
slowed in July, the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Friday,
snapping a 10-month streak of acceleration.
Bankers that spoke to Reuters recently cited a combination
of factors for the slowdown, including growing worries about the
U.S. recovery, Europe's turmoil, concerns about federal spending
and uncertainty about tax laws after the presidential election.
U.S. bank loans grew by 5.0 percent in July from the same
month last year to $7.1 trillion - slower than the 5.3 percent
growth in June 2012.
A month does not necessarily indicate a trend, but many
analysts expect loan growth to continue slowing in coming months
amid other signs of a decelerating economy.
The manufacturing sector contracted in July for the second
straight month after expanding steadily for nearly three years.
And gross domestic product grew an anemic 1.5 percent in the
second quarter, seasonally adjusted and annualized, compared
with 2 percent in the first quarter and 4.1 percent in the
fourth quarter.
For banks, loan growth had been one of the few positives
this year. In July, big banks posted second-quarter results
marred by weak revenue and depressed trading profits, but helped
by loan growth.
"The slowing economy may be taking its toll on the one real
engine of ... loan growth that the banks were enjoying during
the first several months of the year," Christopher Mutascio, an
analyst at brokerage Stifel Nicolaus, wrote in a note earlier
this week. Most major banks have launched cost-cutting programs.
Even companies taking on new loans are cautious. Take
MacLean-Fogg Co, a Chicago-area company that makes auto parts
and electrical transmission equipment.
The nearly 90-year-old company took out a $10 million loan
late last year to finance a machine that will help it make gears
for 8- and 9-speed transmissions, which are growing in
popularity because of their increased fuel efficiency.
The company has orders in hand from customers so it is
confident it will be able to pay back the loan, said
MacLean-Fogg Chief Financial Officer George Cook. But the
company is growing carefully because it sees risks ahead.
"Our business is generally strong, but we can feel it a
little bit on the edges slipping," said Cook. "We can feel a
little softness coming."
Companies such as MacLean-Fogg have been among the strongest
sources of loan growth this year, Fed data show. Loans to
commercial and industrial borrowers grew 14.2 percent in July
compared with the same month last year. Commercial and
residential real estate loans, in contrast, grew just 0.9
percent.
The industries that are producing loan growth include
manufacturing, healthcare, technology and green energy, bankers
said. Businesses connected to housing or construction continue
to struggle.
"YOU HAVE TO HUSTLE MORE"
U.S. loans began growing in September, on a year-over-year
basis. (Looking at loan growth compared with the same month a
year earlier strips out any impact from seasonal differences in
loan demand). September's growth was a mild 0.15 percent, but
that figure steadily ramped up, accelerating dramatically in
February.
Some of the recent loan growth has been the result of U.S.
banks taking market share away from weaker European banks
hoarding capital to meet new regulatory requirements. In the
July Senior Loan Officer Survey conducted by the Federal
Reserve, a "sizable fraction" of U.S. banks reported that
business had increased due to decreased competition from
European banks.
At a time when the economic and fiscal outlook is uncertain,
growth is possible, but it is going to be a grind, said Perry
Pelos, head of commercial banking at Wells Fargo & Co.
"We've shown in the past few years that we can grow in a
very difficult environment, but it means we'll have to take
share from other people. You have to hustle more. You've got to
get more people in the market. You've got to outwork them."
Wells Fargo expects to add about 100 bankers this year to
help win market share and other banks are looking to hire, too.
Mid-sized companies are using loans to make opportunistic
acquisitions, said Laura Whitley, head of commercial banking at
Bank of America Corp. Some companies are taking
advantage of low interest rates to borrow money that allows them
to issue dividends or buy back shares ahead of possible changes
in tax laws.
"We may see a pullback in the second half because of lower
(economic output), but companies are always going to be very
opportunistic in how they tap the credit markets to their
advantage," said Whitley. "That's why we have seen outsized
(commercial and industrial loan) growth."
Larger companies tend to emerge from recessions faster than
smaller ones and that is proving true in the current recovery,
said Jordan Peterson, senior vice president for business banking
credit strategies at PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
In his area, which covers businesses up to $10 million in
revenue, larger companies are more interested in loans than
"micro businesses" under $1 million in revenue.
"In the small business world, I can tell you that we're
doing more volume, but the demand is still not where we would
like it to be," Peterson said. "It's still kind of soft."
Customized Manufacturing & Assembly Inc in Rochester Hills,
Michigan, is doubling its credit line to $1 million for new
equipment such as a robotic welder, said president Dan Harrison.
But the company is still cautious about the future, said
Dave Glinka, Harrison's business partner.
"We're still not sold this economy is totally back yet,
especially in the automobile business," said Glinka. "We're
still seeing people going under."