Leverage shift hits European bank plans

By Gareth Gore
Aug 5 (IFR) - European banks have been forced to tear up
years of planning and rethink the way they run their biggest
businesses after an unexpected clampdown from regulators on
leverage, with some firms already selling assets and warning of
hundreds of millions in lost earnings.
Barclays and Deutsche Bank were first to respond to the
shift, unveiling plans to cut up to 400bn in assets between
them, with bankers warning that more firms will be forced to cut
back on leverage - and sell assets - over coming months.
Barclays would have had to cut deeper had it not announced a
plan to raise £5.95bn in fresh equity.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision surprised banks
at the end of June with proposed new rules that calculate "gross
leverage" by taking total equity as a percentage of total
exposure, in a move that banks say undermines separate
risk-weighted capital rules.
"Leverage ratios are a very crude measure, and we think it
would be very dangerous for regulators to shift away from all
the work banks have done on regulatory capital," said Lars
Machenil, chief financial officer at BNP Paribas. "Risks can be
very different, and that needs to be reflected in the rules."
European banks are likely to be disproportionately hit because
they tend to run bigger balance sheets than their US rivals. US
banks fare better, because they tend to sell off pools of
mortgages and loans rather than keep them on the books, and also
because accounting rules in the US allow them to net their
derivatives exposure to a much greater extent than is possible
for European firms.
The proposed rule change is out for consultation until
September 20 and banks are lobbying to get the proposal watered
down. But, as it stands, banks will be required to meet the
internationally agreed 3% leverage ratio by January 2018.
Some countries, however, want their banks to meet the target
much sooner. The UK, for instance, has said it wants banks to
meet the 3% level as soon as possible, pushing Barclays into its
rights issue (see "Barclays pays steep price for PRA switch").
And while the Basel Committee would not require disclosure of
leverage numbers until 2015, many banks published their current
levels last week under pressure from investors.
DISAPPOINTED
While some kind of leverage component has been part of Basel
III plans for some time, banks had hoped to convince regulators
to calculate levels against risk-weighted assets, similar to the
way capital requirements are calculated.
One of banks' preferred options is for leverage to be
determined according to European Capital Requirements Directive
IV rules. Using CRD IV, which entered into force in the EU
earlier this month, banks can reduce total exposure by up to a
quarter - and thus boost their leverage ratio - because the
directive has provisions for netting certain exposures,
including some derivatives, against each other.
Unsurprisingly, most of the banks that declared their
leverage ratios last week did so using CRD IV derived numbers.
The Basel Committee, however, is keen to bring down leverage
once and for all and wants a cleaner - though cruder - method in
order to stop banks gaming the system. If the methodology
proposed by the Committee is adopted, banks will be judged to
have lower leverage ratios than those they claimed last week.
"We always said it was going to be tough, and that is one
reason why there is a phased-in transition," said one member of
the Committee, who asked not to be named. "But it is designed to
make sure banks can't leverage up the way they did before the
last crisis."
Indeed, the Committee recently found that banks could have
understated their capital needs by as much as two percentage
points because of differences in internal models which larger
banks have used to calculate their capital requirements for much
of the last decade. They want to avoid similar gaming on
leverage.
"Maybe the pendulum has swung too far; maybe there's too
much leniency on risk weightings," said one CFO at another large
European bank. "But if that is the case, then we need to be
talking about a simplified, standardised approach rather than
focusing on leverage, which is a very bad idea."
RATIOS MAY TUMBLE
If the proposals come into effect as they are now written,
reported leverage ratios will tumble. According to Morgan
Stanley, Deutsche's ratio would come down to 2.1% from the 3% it
claims it is at under CRD IV rules. Other banks that would drop
below the 3% minimum level include Credit Suisse, UBS, Societe
Generale and Barclays.
"We believe there will be significant adjustments before the
final rules come into force," said the CFO. "CRD IV has been
approved and is the best framework for us to work with at the
moment. We are lobbying hard for regulators to stick to this
rather than change it again."
Banks under the 3% threshold would have to increase capital
through retained earnings or a capital increase, or reduce their
assets. According to Machenil, leverage rules are likely to
accelerate the trend towards originate-to-distribute activity in
Europe, a process which some banks such as BNPP have already
begun.
"Regulators quite clearly want banks to shrink their balance
sheets - that's been the case for quite some time," he said. "In
order to ensure lending doesn't decline, banks need to move
towards more of an originate-to-distribute model, which is what
we have been doing."
The effect of smaller balance sheets on earnings is unclear,
however. Deutsche estimates that balance sheet cuts of between
200bn and 300bn will reduce profitability by about 300m a
year, though that seems remarkably optimistic.
Bankers say the new rule could even prompt banks to take on
more risk. They say banks will shrink their balance sheets, and
then load up on riskier assets as a way of offsetting the
resulting hit to profits.
"These rules just incentivise banks to take on more risk,"
said the CFO. "We have to gather capital to grow our business,
and if the share of capital is high, the rest of the balance
sheet has to work harder. It's a simple truth: banks will have
to start dialling up risk again."
The new emphasis on leverage has many implications for
specific business areas within banks, some of which may no
longer be viable.