Deutsche, Barclays lead banks rise as leverage rules eased

LONDON Jan 13 Deutsche Bank and
Barclays led a rally by European bank stocks on Monday
to their highest level for almost three years after regulators
watered down new rules on leverage that aim to rein in risky
balance sheets.
Sunday's decision by the world's top central bankers was
aimed at trying to avoid crimping financing for the world's
economy, and was seen as a positive for banks, especially those
with big investment banking arms.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index was up 1.1
percent at 204.6 points by 0820 GMT, after hitting 205.2, its
highest level since April 2011.
Shares in Deutsche Bank, Barclays and UBS were
each up 2 percent.
"The significant regulatory forbearance - via reduction of
Basel leverage exposure - should go some way towards alleviating
concerns on the leverage ratio, notably at
Barclays and Deutsche Bank," Kinner Lakhani, analyst at Citi,
said in a note.
The easing of the rule is the latest sign of how regulators
have become more willing to accommodate banks as the focus
switches to helping economies recover.
The leverage ratio rules, due to come in from 2018, act as a
backstop to a lender's core risk-weighted capital requirements.
A ratio of 3 percent means a bank must hold capital equivalent
to 3 percent of its total assets.
