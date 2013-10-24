US Fed launches bank liquidity plan, says tougher than Basel

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 24 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Thursday unveiled a plan requiring banks to hold enough assets
they can easily sell to survive a credit crunch, which it said
was tougher than what international regulators demanded.
The plan, which will tell banks to hold enough liquid assets
to meet their cash needs for 30 days, is a key plank of the
Basel III capital rules agreed globally to make banks safer
after the 2007-09 credit crisis.
But Fed Governor Dan Tarullo said that the U.S. plan had a
tougher transition timeline, and stricter definition of what
counted as the high-quality liquid assets the central bank will
require the lenders to stock up on.
"Since financial crises usually begin with a liquidity
squeeze that further weakens the capital position of vulnerable
firms, it is essential that we adopt liquidity regulations,"
Tarullo said in notes prepared for speaking.
The Fed's board will meet later on Thursday to formally
propose the rule, which was prepared by Fed staff.
The new rule would apply in full to banks with $250 billion
or more in assets, and not at all to banks with less than $50
billion in assets. The group in between would be subject to a
less stringent version of the rule.
The banks would hold the buffer of liquid assets, such as
government bonds, to draw on to ensure they can meet withdrawals
by depositors, post collateral due to credit rating downgrades
and meet other needs.
The Fed proposed implementing the rules by January 2017,
well before the 2019 deadline set by the Basel committee of
global bank regulators.
Regulators have already proposed requiring U.S. banks to
conduct regular liquidity stress tests to see how they would
weather a crunch, Tarullo said.
The industry will have 90 days to submit comments on the
proposals once the Fed formally propose the rules.
International regulators also are working on a longer-term
liquidity standard, the so-called net stable funding ratio,
which will also be implemented in America. That rule however has
not yet been finalized by the Basel group.