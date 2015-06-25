Banks propose 90 'easy' fixes as regulators struggle to assess risk

| LONDON, June 25
LONDON, June 25 A leading banking lobby group
has submitted 90 proposals to regulators to improve consistency
in how banks assess the riskiness of their loans, which is
building into one of the biggest concerns among industry
supervisors.
So-called 'risk weightings' are applied to banks' assets,
which should reflect how risky the asset is and determine how
much capital must be held against it.
Many regulators, and some banks, are concerned variations
across countries and companies lead to big capital differences
between major banks holding similar assets.
The chairman of the Basel Committee of banking supervisors
said in March variations in how banks add up risks were
"uncomfortably wide" and needed fixing. (here)
"We think most of the variance that exist can be explained
by definition. We've given to officials a set of 90 proposals
and suggestions that go a long way to narrowing those
variances," Tim Adams, chief executive of the Institution of
International Finance (IIF), told Reuters on Thursday at an IIF
meeting in Frankfurt.
Banks can calculate their risk weighting using standardised
levels set by international regulators, or they can use internal
models based on their own past loan experience. Global and
national regulators are assessing and trying to harmonise both.
All assets are affected, from government bonds to small
business loans to securitised loans, and reforming the system is
likely to take years.
"There's a sense of wanting to review all of those (assets)
against a backdrop of wanting to understand internal models and
how we can narrow the variances in some of the models'
behaviour," Adams said.
An example of how definitions differ is when a bank
considers a loan is in default, which varies across countries.
The risk-weighting approach means a low-risk residential
mortgage may have a weighting of 20 percent, whereas a riskier
investment banking product has a 200 percent weighting, meaning
the bank needs to hold 10 times more capital for the latter.
Regulators are expected to also introduce more benchmarking
to compare models and require banks to be more transparent about
what weightings they apply.
"Hopefully the outcome will be a more consistent and more
level playing field for the banking system irrespective of
whether banks are using internal models or a standardised
approach," said Adam Farkas, executive director at the European
Banking Authority, a pan-European regulatory body.
Bankers at the IIF event had mixed views on the best
outcome, however
Wolfgang Kirsch, CEO of Germany's DZ Bank, said he would
like "a standardised approach, but with many asset classes so
that you do not compare apples with oranges".
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mark Potter)