LPC: Bank lending undeterred by busted U.S. mergers

NEW YORK Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string
of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still
eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big
tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning
business down the road.
President Donald Trump's administration is expected to be
more lenient toward large corporate marriages, but policy shifts
and scarce details on tax and financial regulatory overhauls are
keeping borrowers waiting for a few sizable acquisition test
cases to break the ice.
Numerous merger bids, including the telecom giant AT&T’s
pending $85.4 billion takeover of media company Time Warner,
have faced prolonged regulatory scrutiny or in other cases have
been cancelled. However, banks don’t want to miss out on
potential mergers and acquisitions (M&A) fees.
“Take AT&T and Time Warner for instance,” a senior banker
said. “A lot of people think that deal may not happen. But you
want to be in if it does.”
While the willingness to lend persists, the barriers to
completing major deals have been high.
In February, planned combinations between health insurers
Aetna and Humana, and Cigna and Anthem were scrapped after
separate court rulings that the deals would stifle competition.
Each transaction was backed by multibillion dollar bridge
loans.
“For very large transactions where market share
concentration becomes an issue, I would assume the government
will view those closely,” said Art de Pena, managing director
and head of distribution, trading & agency for MUFG’s
syndications group.
“However, that will not deter banks from supporting their
clients in those M&A financings.”
Hovering over dealmakers is uncertainty about corporate tax
rates, an equity market rally that makes mergers more expensive
and the U.S. crackdown on tax inversion deals that
helped unravel the $160 billion pharmaceuticals tie-up between
Pfizer and Allergan last April, another senior banker said.
Last year a record $804 billion of M&A transactions were
pulled globally, the vast majority of which were
investment-grade deals. U.S. transactions accounted for about 70
percent of that total, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Still, U.S. investment-grade issuers borrowed a record $182
billion in M&A-related financings in 2016, topping the prior
year’s record $181 billion and the $174 billion in 2014.
High quality loan issuance so far this year has been fairly
dormant. Banks in January syndicated $21.7 billion of
investment-grade loans, the lowest of any month in four years.
LEANING IN
In every cancelled M&A transaction corporations bear the
bulk of the costs, including sizable breakup and litigation
fees, that are typically far greater than lost bond or
M&A advisory fees or income unearned on monies tied up in loan
commitments for extended periods, bankers and attorneys said.
Cigna, for example, is suing Anthem for a $1.85 billion
breakup fee and $13 billion in damages.
Fees earned on arranging bridge loans for acquisitions are
comparatively small. A portion of those -- the loan underwriting
fees -- are usually paid early so even if a deal takes time to
close or gets pulled the arranging banks still get to cash in.
Bond fees and M&A advisory fees are richer and are generally
lost when the deal gets cancelled, unless, as in Aetna’s case,
the company has issued bonds already.
In 2015, Aetna agreed a $3.2 billion three-year term loan
and then the following year took a $13 billion eight-part bond.
Proceeds from the term loan and bonds replaced the $16.2 billion
senior unsecured bridge facility provided by Citigroup and UBS.
The insurer started redeeming the bonds on February 14 after
the company said that it would terminate the merger agreement
because a U.S. federal court ruled against the deal earlier this
year, according to IFR.
For a generic $5 billion cash bid financed in the
investment-grade debt capital markets, financing and advisory
fees could total $80 million to $90 million, according to
Freeman Consulting Services. However, only about 25 percent of
this potential fee will be paid regardless of the bid’s
success.
Most of the income depends on the deal’s successful closing,
including the vast majority of the advisory fees that could be
about $50 million, split among advisors to the acquirer and
target for this same-sized deal. Banks could also earn $20
million for underwriting $4 billion of investment-grade bonds as
permanent financing, according to Freeman.
For lenders, sitting on large commitments for extended
periods can be expensive and may limit the amount of capital
that can be deployed elsewhere, said Jason Kyrwood, partner at
Davis Polk.
Lenders typically manage this risk, usually aware of the
uncertainties surrounding a deal of such magnitude.
“Until the market really deteriorates materially to where
you don’t have faith that the capital markets will be there to
take out a bridge, banks are going to want to support their core
relationships and you’re going to see them lean into doing these
kinds of transactions,” a third senior banker said.
While the pace of M&A is widely seen picking up this year,
the timing is highly speculative based on the broad array of
potential policy changes under the Trump administration.
In the meantime, most banks will keep fostering long-term
partnerships with corporations despite potential transactional
disruptions.
“Our view is that relationship lending to the
investment-grade client is still very important,” said de Pena.
“The depth of the relationship will drive our ongoing support.”
