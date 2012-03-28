Banks find opportunity in U.S. Postal Service woes

* Banks see an opening in calls to end Saturday deliveries
* Chance of slower mail argues for electronic payments
* Banks peddle check collection centers to clients
By David Henry and Rick Rothacker
March 28 The U.S. bank industry, struggling to
make the profits it used to, is using the struggles of another
industry for its marketing: The U.S. Postal Service.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp,
Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co are all using
the looming threat of postal service cuts to sell bank services
such as electronic payments and remittance pickups that can
speed payments likely to be slowed by diminished mail service.
"It is a conversation starter," said Daniel Peltz, head of
Wells Fargo's Treasury Management division.
For banks, electronic transactions save as much as one-third
of the cost of processing checks, according to industry
estimates. The potential savings are greatest for bigger banks,
which reap additional economies of scale by running more
transactions through the computer systems they have built.
Banks are looking for any chance to save money these days,
as tough markets and a weak economy hit their profits, and
traditional revenue streams dry up due to stricter regulations.
For bank customers, the new electronic payments and other
services offer savings, too.
Greg Kerwick, a managing director in JPMorgan's Treasury
Services unit, said his team is telling customers they might
have to wait one to four days longer for invoices to reach
customers and payments to return by mail, if Saturday postal
delivery is eliminated.
His division, which helps 25,000 businesses with cash
management, estimates that waiting an extra two days for payment
would require a company that receives $5 billion of mail
payments a year to come up with an extra $27 million of working
capital.
To save that money, of course, customers must pay. For
example, using lockbox services - where the bank picks up checks
for businesses from postal plants seven days a week - can mean
as much as $2 per check for the bank, which also can earn
interest income during the maximum of three to four days they
hold a payer's money before some checks are cleared, said Nancy
Atkinson, a senior analyst with consulting firm Aite Group.
This "float period" could become even more valuable as
interest rates rise in the future, she said.
Banks, however, may find it challenging to win more payment
business because a delay in mail service is advantageous to bill
payers who want to hold onto their funds as long as possible,
Atkinson said. Payers typically drive the decision making around
how they pay a supplier, surveys by Aite Group have found.
If more business turns to electronic payments, that could
further hurt the Postal Service, which lost $5.1 billion in
fiscal year 2011 and could see annual losses upward of $21
billion by 2016 if major changes are not made, Postmaster
General Patrick Donahoe has said.
President Obama, in his budget proposal in February, called
for an end to Saturday mail delivery and other cost-cutting by
the Postal Service. The Senate is to consider a bill this week
that would allow the Postal Service to consider ending Saturday
mail after two years.
The service also has plans to close more than 200 mail
processing plants, which would end next-day delivery of First
Class Mail.
"Everybody has a desire to get away from checks and move
more electronic," JPMorgan's Kerwick said. "This is placing
greater urgency around making that happen."
"The mail will take longer to cycle through," Kerwick said.
To be sure, many mid-sized businesses use check-writing
software and are in no rush to install new systems, said Lex
Litton, a consultant with Phoenix-Hecht, which specializes in
collecting paper checks at third-party processing centers.
A little more than half of payments received by larger
companies still arrive by check, said Litton. For smaller
companies about three-quarters are on paper.
Overall, paper payments to businesses are decreasing by a
couple of percentage points a year, Litton said, citing surveys
by his firm.
One reason for slow adoption is convenience. Sending checks
in envelopes can allow businesses to easily add information that
clarifies what they are paying and what discounts they might be
applying.
"I'm an advocate of both" paper and electronic payments, said
Ron Tauscher, a senior product manager in Citigroup's Global
Transaction Services business.
Tauscher said he is discussing the Postal Service issues with
Citigroup's customers. "It is clearly an opportunity to talk
about their receivables," he said.
For payments still sent by check, some banks offer lockbox
processing centers across the United States. Citigroup, JPMorgan
and Wells Fargo together account for 35 of them. Crews from the
centers go to nearby Postal Service sorting facilities around
the clock to pick up envelopes with checks to be deposited
quickly.
Known as remittance mail, the envelopes would get special
treatment under the Postal Service's plans to cut costs, noted
Litton. Banks would be able to continue to pick up those
envelopes seven days a week even as first-class deliveries to
businesses would become less frequent.
As a result, businesses may sign up for the lockbox services,
Wells Fargo's Peltz said.
Litton said remittance mail would still likely move more
slowly than today, though that is not certain. Regardless, the
threat of delays is useful to the banks. "This looks like an
opportunity to say there is one more advantage to electronic
payments," said Litton.
At Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Paul Simpson, head of
global transaction services, said the bank is talking to clients
about electronic payment options as well as looking at new ways
to enhance and speed up deposit and lockbox services. Depending
on the postal service's consolidation plans, the bank could look
at partnership opportunities at post office locations, where the
bank could process checks and immediately capture electronic
images of these payments.
A partnership with the U.S. Postal Service could help
"create revenue streams that benefit both parties," Simpson
said.