Wall Street banks need fundamental business model shift, McKinsey says

| Sept 14
Sept 14 Despite slashing billions in costs and
retrenching from key businesses since the financial crisis, Wall
Street banks still have not done enough to repair and
restructure, according to a new report.
McKinsey & Co on Wednesday released an annual report about
banks, saying Wall Street firms continue to suffer from weak
profits, high costs and strategic uncertainty.
The report expressed frustration with the lack of progress
the firm's banking clients have shown.
"The inescapable reality is that the industry's
restructuring efforts to date have failed to produce sustainable
performance," the report said. "A more fundamental change is
required, based on the realization that for most banks, the
traditional model of global capital markets and investment
banking is no longer an option."
The top 10 global banks in particular are struggling to
adapt to the post-financial crisis environment, as they grapple
with high operating costs, low interest rates and the key fixed
income trading business under revenue pressure.
These firms posted a combined return on equity of 7 percent
in 2015, below the 10 percent minimum that analysts typically
expect banks to make to meet their cost of capital.
Capital market and investment banking revenues have declined
for the top 10 banks since 2012 by 10 percent to $144 billion.
These firms have lost share to regional and local banks, which
have seen their revenue rise 14 percent over the same time
period.
To boost their returns, McKinsey said banks should consider
a range of options including selling their products individually
to clients rather than as a package of bundled services; better
allocating their balance sheets to generate more profit;
utilizing digital technology and robotics; participating in
industry utilities that can help cut costs; and addressing risk
and conduct among bank employees.
The report pointed to a number of industries outside banking
that have successfully restructured, including
telecommunications, semiconductors and automobiles.
"The road to a sustainable future remains open...but only if
they make tough choices and bold actions now," the report
concluded.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)