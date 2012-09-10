RBS tightens hold on Citizens; big U.S. banks spurn acquisitions

* Scottish bank says U.S. subsidiary provides good
diversification
* PNC Chief Executive has no interest in acquisitions
* Bank of America expects small divestitures
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Royal Bank of Scotland Group
has no plans to sell Citizens Financial Group, its
retail bank in the United States, contrary to reports in the
media and chatter among some investment bankers, an RBS
executive said Monday.
"Citizens is a core franchise in a very attractive
geography," Bruce Van Saun, group finance director of the
Scottish bank, told investors at a Barclays financial services
conference on Monday. "We have nothing big left to sell."
RBS, which is majority owned by the British government as a
result of a bailout during the financial crisis, bought Rhode
Island-based Citizens in 1988. Along with other European banks
struggling to raise their capital ratios and reduce their
high-risk loans, it has been slow to participate in an
anticipated fire sale of assets in the United States.
RBS is disappointed in Citizens' relatively weak 8 percent
return on equity this year, but has confidence in the U.S.
operation because it provides strong geographical
diversification and is well regarded among its business and
retail customers in more than 30 states, Van Saun said. Return
on equity, a key measure of shareholder profitability, almost
doubled to 6.3 percent in 2011 from 2010 and should reach 12 to
14 percent within a few years, Van Saun said.
"We're patient," he told investors at the Barclays
conference. "I think we are doing our shareholders a good turn
to keep Citizens in the portfolio."
BANK M&A IN DOLDRUMS
His remarks and those of other bankers at the conference
combined to pour cold water on investors' hope for a pickup in
merger activity among U.S. banks. Two other bank executives at
the Barclays conference who are active acquirers said bank
lending remains weak, leading them to focus on expanding product
use among existing customers.
"We have little or no interest in using our capital for M&A
at this time," PNC Financial Services Group Chairman and
Chief Executive James Rohr said.
The Pittsburgh-based bank, the eighth largest commercial
bank in the U.S., is busy integrating almost 400 southeastern
U.S. branches it bought last year from Royal Bank of Canada
, Rohr said.
Until loan demand and interest rates pick up, PNC has little
need to grow by acquisition at a time when it is flush with
unused customer deposits, he said, adding that demand is
unlikely to occur anytime soon.
A slight rise in commercial loan demand in the first half of
the year is now slowing because of renewed uncertainty about the
U.S. and global economies, bankers said.
PNC will not make the mistake of locking itself into
long-term, low-rate loans despite weak demand, Rohr said. "We're
not going to chase" loans, he said, noting that some competitors
in Ohio and the U.S. Southeast are being very aggressive in
underpricing consumer and commercial loans.
KeyCorp, another regional bank that has historically
been an active acquirer, also said its acquisition appetite has
been curbed.
"I don't see any meaningful catalyst industry-wide" to spur
mergers and acquisitions, KeyCorp Chief Executive Beth Mooney
told the Barclays conference.
LOAN DEMAND STILL WEAK
Commercial loans and home equity loans that had shown signs
of a rebound in the first half of the year are again moderating,
she said. She characterized bank customers' attitudes toward the
economy as migrating from "cautiously optimistic" in the first
half of the year to "more cautious" today.
Both Rohr and Mooney said that the strains of oppressive
regulations, demands to build capital and persistent low
interest rates will eventually pressure small banks to put
themselves up for sale at attractive prices.
The value of worldwide mergers and acquisitions among
financial institutions this year has plummeted 36.4 percent from
the comparable period in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters
data. Financial institution deals in 2011 totaled $256.7
billion, less than half the $550 billion of transactions
consummated in 2007 before the financial crisis.
Even large U.S. banks that were furiously cutting assets to
meet new capital regulations and cut their credit exposures said
they expect divestitures to slow down.
Bank of America will continue to cut $4 billion to
$5 billion of assets a quarter over the next two years, Chief
Financial Officer Bruce Thompson said at the Barclays
conference, but it will be achieved primarily by a "runoff" of
unprofitable loans rather than through sales of major portfolios
or businesses. BofA sold more than $50 billion of assets in the
last 2-1/2 years, but is now beginning to focus on aggregate
loan growth.
Bank of America will explore acquisitions of portfolios of
European banks in the United States if such "pockets of
opportunity" include loans of existing BofA clients or clients
it would like to know. Such deals, he said, would not be major
in size.
Separately, RBS's Van Saun said the bank expects to price an
initial public offering of its Direct Line UK insurance
subsidiary in October, with a secondary offering planned for
next. The deal had been expected, since UK government officials
had directed the bank to sell 50 percent of the operation this
year and the rest by the end of 2014.
Van Saun said the bank had entertained bids from other
insurance companies and private equity firms but did not get
attractive offers.