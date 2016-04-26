U.S. Treasury anti-laundering head to join HSBC -sources

| ST. LOUIS, April 26
Department's top anti-money laundering official is resigning to
take what sources said on Tuesday was a top post at HSBC
Holdings Plc, which is struggling to meet terms of an
earlier settlement with the U.S. government.
Jennifer Shasky Calvery announced she was resigning as
director of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network
(FinCEN), which she has headed since 2012. She is a former
federal prosecutor who had also led the Justice Department's
anti-money laundering unit.
"I hope that we have enhanced the agency's solid foundation
so that FinCEN can best perform its mission for years into the
future," Shasky said in a press release.
The resignation is to be effective on May 27.
Her move to HSBC was confirmed by two sources familiar with
her plans. Shasky declined comment through a FinCEN spokesman,
and an HSBC spokesman declined comment.
Shasky will join HSBC in a senior global financial-crime
fighting role, according to one source. It is not clear when she
will begin that work.
Her move to HSBC comes as the bank is working to demonstrate
it has sufficiently bolstered its controls to prevent money
laundering, as required by a 2012 pact with the Justice
Department.
Shasky left her role in the Justice Department's
money-laundering enforcement unit just months prior to its
December 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with HSBC, a
five-year deal requiring the bank to overhaul its anti-money
laundering controls.
As part of the pact, part of a $1.9 billion global
settlement with the U.S. government, HSBC admitted drug cartels
had pumped at least $800 million through the bank.
A monitor assigned to track the bank's progress "remains
unable to certify that the bank's compliance program is
reasonably designed and implemented to detect and prevent
violations of AML and sanctions laws," U.S. Attorney Robert
Capers in Brooklyn, New York said in a letter filed with the
federal court there on April 1.
At FinCEN, Shasky led a personnel overhaul and brought on a
number of former federal prosecutors. She focused FinCEN's civil
enforcement authorities on casinos, money transmitters, and the
new-generation "fintech" industry.
Her aggressive reshaping of FinCEN's enforcement unit in
2014 drew scrutiny from the Office of Personnel Management and
members of Congress. The bureau's hiring authority was
temporarily revoked by the Treasury, at least in part due to
rejections of pools of candidates made up of qualified veterans,
Thomson Reuters reported.
