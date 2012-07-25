Wells Fargo remains top US mortgage lender but share slips

| July 25
July 25 Wells Fargo & Co remained the
largest U.S. mortgage originator in the second quarter, but
ceded market share to its biggest rivals, Inside Mortgage
Finance said on Wednesday.
The fourth-largest U.S. bank made 32.4 percent of mortgages,
down from a record 33.9 percent in the first quarter. The next
three largest lenders -- JPMorgan Chase & Co, U.S.
Bancorp and Bank of America Corp -- all gained
share, according to the industry publication.
A surge in mortgage banking income helped Wells and other
banks boost profits in the second quarter as homeowners
continued to refinance at low interest rates.
Bank of America has fallen to fourth from second in the
rankings since deciding last year to stop buying loans from
smaller banks and mortgage companies, which is known as
correspondent lending. But in the second quarter it showed the
biggest increase in new loans, more than 18 percent, according
to Inside Mortgage Finance.
Wells Fargo still has nearly three times the market share of
its closest competitor, JPMorgan, but some of its rivals stepped
up their efforts in the second quarter, said Guy Cecala, Inside
Mortgage Finance's publisher. Bank of America, for example, has
said it is adding more loan officers.
"Wells Fargo has a huge lead over other lenders, but the
notion that they would take it from 30 percent to 40 percent was
a little over optimistic," Cecala said.