BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues CRL for baricitinib
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form
NEW YORK May 6 New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Monday said he plans to sue Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo and Co over their mortgage practices.
Schneiderman alleges the banks have repeatedly violated the terms of the National Mortgage Settlement brokered last year between the country's biggest banks and 49 state attorneys general over mortgage foreclosure abuses.
Schneiderman said that since last October he has documented 339 violations of standards that BofA and Wells Fargo had agreed to follow.
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form
LOS ANGELES, April 14 For die-hard "Star Wars" collectors, this weekend's fan convention in Orlando, Florida, is a must-attend event. The annual Star Wars Celebration is the only place Walt Disney Co licensees are selling a new Luke Skywalker action figure, limited-edition Stormtrooper helmets and other coveted merchandise.
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017