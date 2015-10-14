Low oil prices pressure regional banks: Moody's

Oct 14 (IFR) - Persistent low oil and gas prices are
threatening the credit quality of five large US regional banks
with large energy loan exposure, Moody's said in a new report.
Moody's cut the outlook on the five - BOK Financial,
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Hancock Holding Co, Amarillo National Bank
and Texas Capital Bancshares - to stable from negative last
week.
BOK, Cullen/Frost and Hancock have direct energy-related
loan concentrations equal to their tangible common equity, while
the figure is 87% at Texas Capital Bancshares, Moody's said.
It said the median for all rated US regional banks was
10%-15%.
"Sustained low oil prices are weighing on US regional banks,
particularly in economies that depend on the energy sector for
business activity and employment," said Moody's analyst Megan
Snyder.
The commodities sector in general and energy in particular
have swooned in recent months, hit by falling demand from China
as well as volatile market conditions.
West Texas Intermediate crude - the North American benchmark
- closed below US$40 per barrel in August 2015 for the first
time since 2009 and remains low, Moody's said.
If oil prices remain depressed for an extended period, the
rating agency said, credit risk will increase for even some of
the most conservatively underwritten energy loans.
But the banks' capital ratios will be able to withstand a
stress scenario, Moody's said, noting the banks have strong
energy-loan track records and have weathered earlier cycles.
"While these banks have significant exposures to low oil
prices, the main mitigating element that supports their
relatively high investment-grade ratings is their capital
levels," Snyder said.
(Reporting by Jack Doran and Philip Scipio; Editing by Marc
Carnegie and Natalie Harrison)