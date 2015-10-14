Low oil prices pressure regional banks: Moody's

Oct 14 (IFR) - Persistent low oil and gas prices are threatening the credit quality of five large US regional banks with large energy loan exposure, Moody's said in a new report.

Moody's cut the outlook on the five - BOK Financial, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Hancock Holding Co, Amarillo National Bank and Texas Capital Bancshares - to stable from negative last week.

BOK, Cullen/Frost and Hancock have direct energy-related loan concentrations equal to their tangible common equity, while the figure is 87% at Texas Capital Bancshares, Moody's said.

It said the median for all rated US regional banks was 10%-15%.

"Sustained low oil prices are weighing on US regional banks, particularly in economies that depend on the energy sector for business activity and employment," said Moody's analyst Megan Snyder.

The commodities sector in general and energy in particular have swooned in recent months, hit by falling demand from China as well as volatile market conditions.

West Texas Intermediate crude - the North American benchmark - closed below US$40 per barrel in August 2015 for the first time since 2009 and remains low, Moody's said.

If oil prices remain depressed for an extended period, the rating agency said, credit risk will increase for even some of the most conservatively underwritten energy loans.

But the banks' capital ratios will be able to withstand a stress scenario, Moody's said, noting the banks have strong energy-loan track records and have weathered earlier cycles.

"While these banks have significant exposures to low oil prices, the main mitigating element that supports their relatively high investment-grade ratings is their capital levels," Snyder said. (Reporting by Jack Doran and Philip Scipio; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Natalie Harrison)