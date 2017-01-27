U.S. bank trade group seeks marketplace lending partnership

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 27 The American Bankers
Association, a trade group for U.S. banks, has been hunting for
a marketplace lending platform to help its members ramp up their
digital offerings.
The ABA has run a formal bidding process to secure a
marketplace lending partner, spokesman John Hall confirmed on
Friday. He could not say which companies were under
consideration because the information was confidential.
Marketplace lenders like LendingClub Corp, Prosper
Funding and Funding Circle connect borrowers and lenders through
their platform and charge an origination fee.
They are part of a broader trend of financial-technology
companies upending traditional methods of banking, where
customers visit brick-and-mortar branches to apply for
mortgages, open investment accounts or get small business loans.
To stay competitive, big banks have launched their own
digital offerings or sealed individual partnerships with
startups. For instance, JPMorgan Chase & Co partnered
with marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc in 2015,
while Goldman Sachs Group Inc launched its own online
consumer lending service this year.
But smaller banks have instead relied on ABA to source
vendors for technology and other services. The association
mostly represents banks with less than $250 million in assets.
Such partnerships give startups access to a large network of
customers, while allowing banks to improve digital offerings
overnight without having to bear the development costs.
(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Sandra Maler)