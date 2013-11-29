RPT-No gold bars but higher salaries for London bankers with bonus cap

* Fixed pay to rise from 2014 due to bonus clampdown
* Most banks consider "allowances" structure
* UK opposes bonus cap; Dutch say it's not tough enough
* At least 10,000 bankers seen affected, could be 35,000
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Nov 28 In the 1990s, London-based
investment banks rewarded top employees with gold bars, fine
wine and oriental carpets to dent the impact of higher payroll
taxes.
Now, with public anger at banking excess near all time
highs, they are looking at less flashy ways to cope with curbs
on bonuses, including a new monthly allowance.
European rules due to take force in January say bankers'
bonuses cannot exceed annual salary, or twice that if
shareholders approve, to curb the sort of excessive risk-taking
blamed for the 2008-09 financial crisis.
Salaries have not dropped in line with banks' revenues since
the crisis, consultancy McKinsey said this month, despite a
series of huge, taxpayer-funded bank bailouts.
At least 10,000 bankers, most of them in London, take home
more than half a million euros ($678,700), according to industry
sources, more than 10 times the average wage in wealthier
European states.
With much of pay currently in bonuses, the biggest banks in
London, including Deutsche Bank, Barclays
and JP Morgan, look certain to bump up salaries.
Britain and the banks in what is Europe's financial capital
argue the new rules play into the hands of competing financial
centres such as New York, Hong Kong and Singapore.
They also say it provides less scope to claw back pay if it
turns out an individual had taken too much risk, and limits the
ability to pay bonuses in shares awarded in the future.
The cap affects all "risk taking" staff for EU banks and the
European staff of those outside the trading bloc, so all major
investment banks are affected, including U.S. lenders such as JP
Morgan and Goldman Sachs.
"There's absolutely no question that fixed pay is going to
rise," said Jon Terry, partner at PwC. "But the standard
response may not be by increases in salary, by far the most
common response will be the introduction of allowances.
"They are a bit more flexible, but it will fundamentally
involve a shift of a proportion of variable pay into fixed pay."
Britain's Barclays last week said it will increase fixed pay
using such a structure. It plans to give bankers in specific
risk-taking roles an additional monthly payment, set at the
start of the year and to run for 12 months.
The top-up will not be included in pension calculations and
could rise or fall depending on demand for a particular role.
Other banks, such as JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank and HSBC, are
expected to consider similar plans, and could vary the structure
with longer payment terms or by paying it quarterly.
RISKIER?
While raising fixed pay is likely to be the most obvious
response to the bonus cap, generous housing allowances and
loyalty payments could also be considered.
HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said he would "take
whatever steps necessary to protect the competitiveness" of his
bank, noting that three-quarters of staff affected by the rules
work outside the European economic area.
PwC's Terry said more than 80 percent of 40 banks surveyed
by his firm last month said they planned to use allowances as
their primary response to the bonus cap.
The British government has launched a legal challenge to the
legislation arguing that it will force up fixed salaries, making
the banks riskier rather than safer.
"Firms' remuneration strategies may become less flexible
which could make adjustment during periods of stress more
difficult, undermining financial stability," the UK's Prudential
Regulation Authority said.
But other countries do not think the EU is going far enough.
The Dutch government on Tuesday said it will cap bonuses at
banks at no more than 20 percent of total salary from 2015,
although overseas staff could get higher amounts.
PUBLIC DISAPPROVAL
The European Banking Authority, the watchdog overseeing the
rule, said any staff earning more than 500,000 euros a year are
likely to be affected.
It could also include any employee whose bonus is at least
75,000 euros and 75 percent of their fixed pay, or anyone paid
more than the lowest member of senior management. The rules will
be finalised early next year.
Some 3,175 bankers earned 1 million euros or more in the EU
in 2011, indicating at least 10,000 people would be caught by a
rule covering any employee earning half that amount, according
to published salary scales.
The British Bankers' Association has said more than 35,000
people could be affected at 10 major banks it surveyed,
representing 5.5 percent of their global workforce.
More than three-quarters of the top EU bank earners were
based in London, fuelling the city's property prices, swanky
restaurants and upmarket shops.
In 2011, the bonuses of London's top bankers were 3.5 times
fixed pay, EBA data showed, meaning their employers would need
to switch almost 400 million euros to fixed pay from bonuses to
meet the new rules in aggregate.
The rules come into effect in January, but will not apply to
bonuses for 2013, which are typically paid in February and
March.
Barclays said it discussed its plan with regulators and
shareholders.
Investors are keen for banks to rein in pay, and George
Dallas, director of corporate governance at F&C Investments,
said banks need to follow the spirit of the law as well as the
letter to avoid "further regulatory scrutiny and public
disapproval".
"How banks respond to this (bonus cap) regulation will be
one of the key issues in 2014," Dallas said.
Bonuses for 2013 at most investment banks are expected to be
flat or slightly lower than the year before, following a drop in
revenues.