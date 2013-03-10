Bank compensation up in 2012 despite cutback efforts

* Total 2012 compensation up 10 bln euro across 35 banks
* Two thirds of banks had higher per-person compensation
* EU policymakers say they have no power to regulate total
pay
* Compensation ratio rising at just over half the banks
* Banks say rise boosted by redundancy costs, past deferred
bonuses
By Laura Noonan
LONDON, March 10 Compensation at the world's
biggest banks rose last year, with 35 of them spending a
combined 10 billion euros ($13.1 billion) more on staff than in
2011, figures compiled by Reuters show.
Bankers' remuneration has rarely been out of the spotlight
over the last five years, as the industry's powerhouses were
rescued from the brink during the financial crisis with hundreds
of billions of taxpayers' dollars.
Policymakers have since fought to curb the bonuses they say
encouraged excessive - and sometimes catastrophic - risk-taking.
Capping absolute pay levels is off-limits for regulators,
but banks have talked a lot about cutting staff costs.
Reuters analysed the 2012 results reported by banks in the
benchmark EuroStoxx 600 index and their U.S. competitors and
found staff costs rose to 275 billion euros across the group.
Two thirds of the banks analysed increased compensation per
person, though several attributed this at least in part to
redundancy issues. The compensation ratio - the industry's
preferred yardstick, which measures staff expenses against
revenue - was up for 18 of the 35 banks.
Philippe Lamberts, a Belgian MEP who has also been outspoken
on bank pay and supported a cap on bank bonuses recently agreed
by members of the European Parliament, says the figures prove
that, left to their own devices, banks do not reduce pay.
"To me it confirms that what we are doing on the
remuneration front is necessary," said Lamberts, referring to
efforts to restrict remuneration through bonus rules and other
provisions in a European Union package of bank regulations.
PICTURE MORE COMPLEX
A recent survey from recruitment agency Morgan McKinley
showed that bank staff who changed jobs in London in January
enjoyed average pay rises of 23 percent.
But banks baulk at the suggestion they are paying staff
more, saying things are more complex than the figures suggest.
U.S. retail banking giant Wells Fargo, however, was
comfortable with the fact that per-person compensation went up
about 2 percent last year and stands at the equivalent of 83,000
euros, placing the bank at the middle of the compensation table.
"We support our team members as a competitive advantage and
are committed to compensating them based on performance," a
spokeswoman said. The bank recorded pretax earnings of 28.5
billion euros in 2012, up from 23.7 billion euros in 2011.
Among other banks, it was not uncommon for per-person
compensation to outstrip the rise in pretax profits. In eight of
those where per-person compensation rose, pretax profit fell.
In another three cases, per-capita compensation went up,
even though the banks actually recorded losses.
JOB CUTS TWIST
Banks say the figures can be deceptive. They have been
cutting jobs, with 93,000 shed across the group in 2012, falling
heaviest on some of the loss makers. The lay-offs incur
redundancy costs that are grouped in with overall staff
compensation, which also includes pensions and payroll taxes.
The per-head figures used are based on year-end headcount,
since several banks have not released average headcount figures
and declined to provide them to Reuters.
That means that if a significant number of staff left in the
year, the per-person staff costs are overstated. Since year-end
headcount is also used to calculate per-person costs for 2011,
however, when banks also mostly laid off staff, the broad
figures provide a consistent basis for comparison.
Where average headcount figures are available, these can
show material differences. Bank of Ireland, still 15
percent state-owned, does disclose them, showing the bank's
per-person compensation rose just under 4 percent. Year-end
figures overstate it at 9.5 percent. Even so, it was a year when
the bank's losses rose more than tenfold to 2.1 billion euros.
The highest per-head rise using year-end figures is Danske
Bank, where Reuters figures show an 11 percent rise.
"The figures do not reflect actual developments in pay for
Danske Bank employees," said Bent Jespersen, senior vice
president at the Danish bank.
Jespersen said a union deal to increase wages 1 percent,
plus "minor individual adjustments", pushed pay up. Staff
departures also hit headcount, the bank said, a factor also
cited by Switzerland's Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, which
had the fourth highest increase in compensation per capita.
DEFERRED BONUS EFFECT
At Deutsche Bank, where per-head costs rose 5.9
percent, a spokeswoman said the figures included an element of
deferred bonuses granted in 2009. Deutsche Bank also booked
significant severance payments over the year, she said.
Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs, which saw an
8.8 percent rise, had the third-highest increase in per-head
payroll costs. Goldman, which declined comment, also tops the
table for highest average pay, at the equivalent of 310,000
euros, based on average euro/dollar exchange rates for 2012.
A source at another investment bank included in the analysis
pointed out that their average staff costs were not comparable
with banks that had large retail operations, where staff costs
are lower. It said compensation ratios were more revealing.
For Goldman, pretax profit growth of 82 percent easily beat
the rise in average compensation, and its compensation ratio
actually fell to 38 percent in 2012 from 42 percent in 2011.
But across all the banks analysed, the compensation ratio
came in at just under 36 percent, up from 34 percent in 2011.
Sony Kapoor, managing director of think-tank Re-Define,
which advises lawmakers on issues including banks, said European
policymakers had examined restricting compensation ratios.
"It was very hard to apply at an aggregate level," he said,
pointing out that it was difficult to set a level that would
capture the diverse operations of different kinds of banks.
NO CHAMPAGNE YET
Though some will admit to enjoying the fruits of an improved
remuneration climate, the feeling that they are being hard done
by is hanging over the bank towers of London's Canary Wharf.
On New York's Wall Street it is a similar story.
A senior executive at one of the biggest U.S. banks said
traders and bankers have been comparing their pay packages to
2009, a banner year for Wall Street profits and bonuses.
Even those who performed well and got bigger bonuses last
year feel they are not being compensated adequately, he said.
Policymakers say bankers are being paid too much based on
the levels shown in the Reuters data, where average compensation
costs per head were 87,400 euros across 3.25 million staff.
Shareholders are pushing for more of banks' returns to be
channelled to them, and less to staff. MEP Lamberts said
governments that have bailed out banks should force pay cuts.
"People get very angry about it in state-supported banks
because they think, 'That's our money here; why are they still
being paid so much?'" said UK MEP Sharon Bowles, who chairs the
European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee.
But not everyone agrees that less is better, including
Federation of European Employers' head Robin Charter.
"What politicians and bureaucrats have always ignored is
that high remuneration levels in the financial sector - and
especially substantial variable payments - serve to minimise
fraud levels, retain talent, drive high performance and
encourage continuity of employment."