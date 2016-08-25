U.S. bank group to launch Zelle instant payments brand in 2017

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 25 A consortium of banks holding
the majority of U.S. consumer accounts plans to launch its
instant, person-to-person payments brand Zelle in the first half
of 2017, a spokesman said on Thursday.
The group has posted its logo - which includes a vertical
line bisecting the letter "Z" like a backwards dollar sign - on
(www.zellepay.com), said Andrew Tilbury, a branding consultant
and spokesman hired by the bank consortium, Early Warning
Services.
Early Warning operates clearXchange, which earlier this year
began connecting banks to allow individuals to send money by
email and text message to people with accounts at other banks
for their immediate use. In the meantime, the group has been
working on its marketing plan.
Zelle is the consortium's response to challenges from
Silicon Valley, such as Venmo, a payments app run by PayPal
Holdings Inc. Venmo has become popular with young
adults making payments to one another for shared expenses, such
as rent and lunch tabs.
Banks that are part of clearXchange include Bank of America
Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, JPMorgan Chase
& Co, U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Co.
Tilbury said the brand name Zelle was chosen after
considering several names. The banks selected it because it
"feels more personal than product-like." He said it has an
"approachable personality" that "will help financial
institutions create and build relationships."
The choice of the name Zelle was first reported on Wednesday
by the Wall Street Journal.
