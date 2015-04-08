BBVA Compass, payments processor Dwolla launch real-time bank transfer

NEW YORK, April 8 BBVA Compass, a unit of
Spain's BBVA group has teamed up with Iowa-based payments
processor Dwolla for the launch of a real-time money transfer,
both companies announced in a statement on Wednesday.
Dwolla has been an emerging player in the
payments-processing business. It has been identified by Goldman
Sachs in a recent report as one of the more promising players
seeking to provide merchants with lower cost electronic
payments.
BBVA, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama is Dwolla's
largest banking partner to date on money transfers. Starting on
Wednesday, the bank's customers will be able to send and receive
funds instantly through Dwolla, via the bank's use of Dwolla's
secure payments protocol for financial institutions called
FiSync.
Dwolla said its network eliminates the wait associated with
the Automated Clearing House (ACH), where transfers typically
take two-to-five business days to clear. Dwolla charges no fee
for transactions below $10, and 25 cents if it's above that.
"Folks have been theorizing for some time how real-time
money transfer works. Well, this is how it works," said Ben
Milne, chief executive officer and co-founder of Dwolla.
Dwolla's Fisync technology also removes the need for account
holders to provide sensitive bank account information or
credentials to Dwolla or any other party it transacts with.
"FiSync's confirmation of good funds, real-time
availability, and 24/7/365 days clearing times are exactly the
features U.S. businesses - from startups all the way to large
enterprises - need from their financial institutions to keep up
in today's real-time economy," said Milne.
Dwolla recently raised $10 million in investments led by the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
