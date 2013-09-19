UPDATE 2-Wall St. launches defense of physical commodities role

By David Sheppard
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Wall Street launched its first
concerted defense of its role in physical commodity markets on
Thursday, funding a report that highlighted the risks of banks
being pushed out of the sector by political and regulatory
pressure, and gaining support from an influential trade group.
The report commissioned by Wall Street's largest lobby
group, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
(SIFMA), said banks play a small but vital role in the natural
resources supply chain. Their ability to trade in the underlying
commodities - not just financial derivatives - helped markets
function.
"Banks play an essential role in assuring the smooth
functioning of the commodity markets which underpin the $16.6
trillion U.S. economy, and on which consumers ultimately rely,"
said the report by IHS, a major global research,
analysis and specialist information group that in recent years
has bought some of the world's foremost energy consultancies.
The report comes weeks before the U.S. Senate Banking
Committee is expected to hold its second hearing on the issue of
Wall Street's deepened involvement in physical markets, which
has come under intense public scrutiny over allegations that
bank-owned metal warehouses have inflated prices.
Regulators and politicians are also questioning whether Wall
Street's involvement in risky commercial activities could pose a
threat to their financial soundness.
The Electric Power Supply Association (EPSA) also wrote an
open letter to the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, asking the Fed
to consider Wall Street's usefulness in electricity markets, in
the first public sign that the banks' clients are concerned
about losing access to the banks' services.
Electricity hedging and trading, "is best carried out in
robust commodity markets that allow for and promote access to a
variety of credit-worthy counterparties, including banks," the
letter said.
EPSA's members include energy majors like BP Plc and Shell's
North American arm, as well public power providers like New
Jersey's PSE&G.
Federal Reserve officials go before lawmakers next month to
explain why banks have been allowed to operate oil tankers,
power plants and metal warehouses, the Fed is expected to make
public key decisions about whether banks will be able to carry
on trading as many have for a decade or more.
The IHS report warned that without the ability to trade in
the real raw materials themselves, banks would likely either
stop providing financial services to certain areas or
industries, or be forced to raise fees.
"Physical commodity trade - being able to (take) or make
delivery of the underlying commodity - is often required to
provide these services. The consequences of impairing this role
could be far-reaching and negative," it said.
WIDER BENEFITS
The IHS report was produced by eight senior IHS Global
analysts and overseen by Daniel Yergin, who won a Pulitzer Prize
in 1992 for his seminal history of the oil industry, "The
Prize."
It uses five anonymous case studies to demonstrate how
banks' involvement in physical commodity trading has benefited
the wider economy, including jet fuel supply deals it says
helped lower costs for a bankrupt airline, and trading and
financing for struggling East Coast oil refineries.
"Capital intensive commodities industries require
significant levels of investment in production, transport,
processing and marketing facilities to bring energy and products
to the American consumer," the report said. "Financial
institutions are at the center of this activity."
IHS said that it believed the benefit of allowing banks to
trade in physical markets was "significant," but did not attempt
to estimate the overall economic or consumer impact.
In a report last year, IHS estimated that curbs on Wall
Street's activities in physical markets created by the so-called
Volcker Rule - designed to curb banks' trading with their own
capital - could increase average gasoline prices on the East
Coast by 4 cents a gallon.
Electric power costs in the United States could also
increase by $5.3 billion a year, the 2012 report said.
The Federal Reserve has two critical decisions to make.
First it must decide whether former investment banks Goldman
Sachs and Morgan Stanley will be allowed to
continue owning and operating physical assets like oil pipelines
and metal warehouses, an activity explicitly prohibited for
other banks. A five-year grace period following their conversion
to bank holding companies expires this weekend.
The Fed is also expected soon to make clear the result of an
unexpected "review" of its 2003 decision to allow commercial
banks to trade in physical commodity markets.
JPMorgan Chase has already announced it plans to
sell its physical commodity business in the face of mounting
regulatory scrutiny, as Chief Executive Jamie Dimon attempts to
pull the bank back from riskier, non-core businesses in the face
of criticism it is still "too big to fail." But Goldman Sachs
has remained resolute that its storied J Aron commodity arm is a
"core" part of the bank.