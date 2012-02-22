UPDATE 1-Banks shell out 1.9 bln stg for UK mis-selling

* December payouts reach record 441 mln stg
* FSA to release complaints data for banks next month
LONDON Feb 22 British lenders paid out a
record 441 million pounds in compensation for insurance
mis-selling in December, taking payouts for 2011 to 1.9 billion
pounds ($3 billion) and raising the prospect of an even bigger
bill this year.
Britain's financial regulator said payouts in December
jumped 16 percent from the previous record of 379 million pounds
in November. Aside from September, there has been an increase in
monthly payouts every month since April, when banks lost a court
case to end a long-running legal battle.
Banks may have to pay more than 6 billion pounds to
compensate millions of customers who were wrongly sold loan
insurance, and analysts are watching the pace of complaints to
assess the final scale of compensation.
Payment protection insurance (PPI) policies were typically
taken out alongside a personal loan or mortgage to cover
repayments if customers fell ill or lost jobs, but they were
often sold to self-employed or unemployed people who would not
have been able to claim.
There are about 12 million outstanding PPI policies.
Lloyds Banking Group has set aside 3.2 billion
pounds to compensate customers, and this week the bank said it
would claw back past bonus payments to bosses who were in charge
at the time of the mis-selling.
Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland have
each taken near 1 billion pound provisions and HSBC set
aside $509 million. Overseas banks Santander took a 538
million pound hit and Bank of America has taken a $592
million reserve.
Barclays said its PPI and general insurance complaints
jumped to almost 123,000 in the second half of last year, up 67
percent from 73,700 in the previous six months and more than
double the 59,000 a year earlier.
That swelled its total complaints, which were up 12 percent
in the second half of last year from the previous six months. It
had 533,000 complaints last year, down 6 percent from 2010.
It is the first major bank to release its data. The
Financial Services Authority will release complaints data for
all banks next month.