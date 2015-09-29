UPDATE 4-Swiss watchdog opens bank probe into precious metal collusion

* Swiss competition body opens precious metals market probe
* Looking at possible collusion in prices by some banks
* Banks include UBS, Julius Baer, Deutsche and Barclays
By Joshua Franklin and Jan Harvey
ZURICH/LONDON, Sept 29 The Swiss competition
watchdog has launched an investigation into possible collusion
in the precious metals market by several major banks, it said on
Monday, the latest in a string of probes into gold, silver,
platinum and palladium pricing.
Global precious metals trading has been under regulatory
scrutiny since December 2013, when German banking regulator
Bafin demanded documents from Deutsche Bank under an inquiry
into suspected manipulation of gold and silver benchmarks by
banks.
Even though the market has moved to reform the process of
deciding on its price benchmarks, accusations of manipulation
have refused to go away.
Gold prices have also shed some 9 percent in the last two
years as investors lose faith in its status as a store of value.
Switzerland's WEKO said its investigation, the result of a
preliminary probe, was looking at whether UBS, Julius
Baer, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
Barclays, Morgan Stanley and Mitsui
conspired to set bid/ask spreads.
"It (WEKO) has indications that possible prohibited
competitive agreements in the trading of precious metals were
agreed among the banks mentioned," WEKO said in a statement.
A WEKO spokesman said the investigation would likely
conclude in either 2016 or 2017, adding that the banks were
suspected of violating Swiss corporate rules.
The banks face financial penalties if WEKO finds them guilty
of wrongdoing, the spokesman said, though he declined to comment
on the size of any possible fine.
WEKO could add more banks to its investigation if it finds
cause for suspicion, the spokesman said.
The move comes a month after press reports that the European
Union's competition regulator was investigating anticompetitive
behaviour in precious metals spot trading, and follows news of a
U.S. probe by the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission earlier this year.
U.S. authorities are investigating at least 10 major banks
for possible rigging of precious metals markets, according to
reports. HSBC and Barclays said earlier this year that they were
cooperating with the investigation.
Aside from regulatory probes, a number of lawsuits have also
been filed in U.S. courts alleging a conspiracy to manipulate
precious metals prices.
Commenting on the WEKO probe, a Julius Baer spokesman said
the bank was cooperating with authorities.
In a statement, Deutsche Bank said it was cooperating with
requests for information from "certain regulatory authorities"
over precious metal benchmarks but declined to comment further.
A Mitsui spokesman in Tokyo said the firm would cooperate with
the Swiss authorities in its investigation.
Representatives for UBS, Barclays, Morgan Stanley and HSBC
declined to comment.
PRESSURE RISES AFTER LIBOR
Scrutiny of precious metals pricing ramped up with the LIBOR
scandal in foreign exchange markets. In May, four major banks
pleaded guilty to trying to manipulate forex rates and, with two
others, were fined nearly $6 billion in another settlement in a
global investigation into the $5 trillion-a-day market.
A push for more transparency in precious metals saw banks
last year abandon existing benchmark prices, including the
century-old "gold fix", which had been set twice a day via a
telephone auction, in favour of a physically settled electronic
system.
The benchmarks were used by miners, refiners, traders and
end-users to price gold and silver, as well as platinum and
palladium, which are chiefly used in autocatalysts.
Last year Swiss financial regulator FINMA said it had found
a "clear attempt" to manipulate precious metals price benchmarks
during a cross-market investigation into trading at UBS.
As part of ongoing obligations imposed by FINMA, UBS is
seeking to automate at least 95 percent of its global foreign
exchange and precious metals trading by the end of 2016.
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) last year fined
Barclays 26 million pounds ($43.8 million) for failures in
internal controls that allowed a trader to manipulate how gold
prices were set.
Germany's Bafin has also investigated the gold market, but
said earlier this year that it had found no signs of benchmark
price manipulation.
The impact of the probes on wider precious metals trading
was likely to be muted, according to Brian Lucey, professor of
finance at the School of Business, Trinity College Dublin.
"The question is not if individuals, or groups of
individuals are collaborating to rig the game for themselves,
the question is if this has any material effect," he said.
"I'm not convinced collusive behaviour will have a
meaningful effect micro-economically to the structure of gold
trading around the world."
