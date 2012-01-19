Bank retreat leaves hole in buyout firms' funding

* Banks to provide less capital to future buyout firm
fundraisings
* Financial institutions hold $110 billion private equity
assets -Preqin
* May look to sell up to $30 billion in buyout assets
* Not ready to accept steep discounts to face value
By Simon Meads
LONDON, Jan 19 Firms that make a living
buying and selling companies for profit face a funding squeeze
and a much more distant relationship with bankers as European
banks retreat from the private equity circuit they splurged tens
of billions on over the past decade.
In anticipation of regulation that makes holding private
equity assets more costly, many banks are turning off
commitments to new funds and jettisoning their existing assets.
It spells the end, at least for now, of a relationship
forged to be mutually beneficial. Banks would back big buyout
firms in order to win business for their lending and advisory
arms, a move some argue was ultimately unsuccessful for them.
"That's a whole slice of private equity firms' funding that
has gone for the next fundraising at least," said Mathieu Drean,
managing partner at Triago, a group that helps firms raise money
and brokers deals between investors.
Banks and financial institutions make up a sizeable chunk of
private equity firms' investor base; about 5 percent of Apax
Partners', 13 percent of Cinven's, 16
percent of Terra Firma's and 3 percent of Permira's
last fund, according to data on their websites and in their
annual reports.
Based on the size of their current funds, that makes about
$2.5 billion those firms will struggle to count on for their
current or imminent fundraisings.
For some smaller funds in the United States, banks accounted
for more than half their investor base, Drean said.
Given the economic climate, there is not much buyout action
going on at the moment anyway, but "When these firms come back
they will need to reinvent a fair part of their investor base,"
Drean added.
At the end of 2011, banks accounted for 8 percent of capital
invested in private equity worldwide -- some $110 billion,
according to data group Preqin.
That proportion has fallen from 11 percent in 2008, as banks
including Citigroup, Barclays and Credit Agricole
have chipped away at their exposure, offloading some
sizeable portfolios, particularly in the past year.
RELATIONSHIPS FOR SALE
The trend for banks selling private equity assets will
accelerate in 2012, as they prepare for the arrival of Basel III
regulations that will make holding risky private equity assets
more costly and less attractive.
Banks could look to dispose of up to $30 billion of private
equity holdings on the so-called "secondary" market, nearly
three times the approximately $10 billion they sold last year,
according to estimates from industry specialists.
"Banks have various issues to deal with of varying scale and
sooner or later will have to get around to dealing with
unlisted, illiquid assets," said Elly Livingstone, partner at
private equity investor Pantheon.
He believes 2012 could be another record year for deals,
with banks attempting to sell $25 to $30 billion of assets.
"The market for 2012 will still be driven by the banks who
will put a huge amount of paper up for sale," said Vincent
Gombault, managing director fund of funds at Axa Private Equity.
He expects $40-50 billion of assets will be put up for sale
and that banks could account for around half the number.
Assets range from direct investments made by teams of
in-house private equity specialists to large swathes of passive
positions in large cap buyout funds.
"Quite a few of the positions banks own were taken to
generate relationships for the lending business," said Triago's
Drean. "Most banks would agree that it hasn't turned out to be
that effective because all banks were effectively invested in
the same funds."
For those that have completed recent fundraisings and pulled
in capital from banks, it's an eclectic mix and not necessarily
the "relationship" banks that provide financing for their deals.
For example, late last year Swedish firm EQT received
investments from Japan's Norinchukin, Industrial Bank
of Kuwait and Scotiabank Private Equity, as well as local
supporter Nordea.
TO SELL OR NOT TO SELL
Specialist buyers like Axa Private Equity, Coller,
HarbourVest and Pantheon are ready to step in to buy assets and
commit to back any future deals, so at least the sale by banks
of existing investments is not problematic for the buyout firms.
But selling will not be painless for the banks because the
capital available to buy the asset is significantly less than
what they have to sell.
Globally, the specialist funds can muster only $30-40
billion, according to Axa Private Equity's Gombault, which with
modest leverage and co-investment from large investors can
expand to $65 billion -- to be deployed over three or four
years. That is well short of the $110 billion banks have on
their books.
This, and the fact that banks baulk at taking less than 80
percent of face value, will keep a floor under prices and mean
that only a proportion of assets brought to market will sell.
But even discounts don't necessarily mean losses in the long
term. On average, investors made 1.35 times their investments in
secondary market sales in the five years to end 2011, according
to calculations by Triago.
"The arbitrage between selling and not selling is a very
simple calculation. Is it better to keep the asset even if it
costs capital, or to take a loss and sell off the portfolio?
It's very simple," Axa's Gombault said.
So the relationships might have cooled, but banks will
remain investors in private equity firms for some years to come.