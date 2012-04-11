No "I" in team: End of an era for Europe's rainmakers?

| LONDON, April 11
LONDON, April 11 A series of high-profile
departures from major investment banks in Europe is raising the
question: are these "rock star" bankers the last of a dying
breed?
As financial watchdogs get tougher, rules on banks' capital
requirements become stricter and the public turns against
fat-cat bonuses, the so-called rainmakers seem to be out of step
with the current mood even if they can bring in the big deals.
Yoel Zaoui is quitting Goldman Sachs after 24 years because
he feels he has nothing more to prove at the firm and Ian Hannam
has resigned from JPMorgan to contest a fine for market abuse.
Andrea Orcel is leaving Bank of America Merrill Lynch for a
top job at UBS, a bank which sought him out for his
client-pulling abilities but whose more egalitarian culture may
come as a shock.
Such men, with their big reputations and their loyal
clients, are hard to replace, but it may well be that banks are
happy enough not to do so.
The next generation is likely to be far more low key, people
in the industry say, reflecting the more austere climate that
has followed the global financial crisis.
"I think that the whole question of the star culture in
investment banking is dying out," said Brian Scott-Quinn,
director of banking programmes at the ICMA centre, part of
Henley Business School at the University of Reading.
"I don't know if what he was doing was illegal or not. But
the Financial Services Authority is right to clamp down. It is
firms and brands that matter, not individual stars," Scott-Quinn
said, referring to Hannam, JPMorgan's "mining king".
Orcel is a suave linguist once dubbed the "The last of the
Mohicans" for his powers of survival. The keen water-skier was
described by an acquaintance as a "force of nature" who thinks
nothing of ringing people before dawn.
But it remains to be seen how such a challenging figure will
fit in the with the more collegiate culture at UBS, bankers who
have worked with the 48-year-old Italian say.
Hannam, another prolific dealmaker who has earned millions,
resigned after Britain's regulator fined him 450,000 pounds
($720,000) for passing on market-sensitive information.
The colourful special forces veteran who has done deals in
wild places on the frontiers of capitalism such as Afghanistan,
Iraq and Africa, brought to banking the discipline, aggression
and appetite for risk of the soldier.
But JPMorgan seems to have plugged the Hannam-sized hole in
its mining coverage, according to bankers, who say two
lieutenants are well-placed to step in the dealmaker's shoes:
Adam Brett and Barry Weir.
"Hannam was the the big banker, but there are enough not
quite as big people below him," said one banker familiar with
the mining industry, asking not to be named.
Goldman Sachs has generally been able to withstand
high-level departures, with the strength of its brand helping to
maintain its position as the world's most active adviser on
corporate mergers and acqusitions.
When Simon Dingemans - the man behind Vodafone's
180-billion-euro ($234 billion) acquisition of Mannesmann in
2000 - left for GlaxoSmithKline two years ago, Goldman went on
to secure regular business from the mobile phone company.
MARADONA
Goldman's approach is similar to that of its arch-rival
Morgan Stanley.
"Instead of having a Maradona and ten weak players, he
(Morgan Stanley's global co-head of investment banking Franck
Petitgas) thought that it was a better bet in the long term to
have a team of 11 equally good players," said a Morgan Stanley
banker, who asked not to be named.
The banker said he feared that the 2008 departure of Michael
Zaoui, brother to Yoel, could have been disastrous for the firm.
"Instead nothing happened," he said.
Michael Zaoui ended his time at Morgan Stanley as head of
institutional securities and was a top M&A banker responsible
for several mega-mergers that created European giants like
GDF-Suez.
Speculation that the two brothers would form a boutique
banking business together following Yoel's departure from
Goldman may be wide of the mark.
"It is telling that Michael has been on his own for the last
four years since leaving Morgan Stanley," said a person who had
worked with them both.
Yoel, a Moroccan-born Frenchman, developed a very public
business rivalry with his brother.
In one of their most celebrated clashes in 2006, Yoel
advised Mittal Steel in its hostile takeover of rival Arcelor, a
deal that pitched him against Michael, who was advising Arcelor
while at Morgan Stanley.
If it is not always clear what awaits a prominent rainmaker
once he quits his job, employers may also be left scrambling to
fill the gap if they have not prepared for a handover.
Bank of America had precious little time to ready itself for
Orcel's defection, people close to the matter said, because he
only told his employer he was jumping ship after the bank had
informed London regulators he was to be their top man in Europe.
Christopher Kummer, affiliate professor at Grenoble Ecole de
Management, said it was extremely difficult to transfer key
relationships even with plenty of warning, however.
"High-calibre people are often of a very unique personality
and not capable of actively contributing to their replacement,"
he said.
While some argue that the tide is turning against the
rainmakers, the breed is not extinct just yet.
Currently, Simon Robey is seen as one of the biggest losses
Morgan Stanley could face. Robey advised on Cadbury's defence
against Kraft and helped UK-listed miner Rio Tinto (RIO.L) see
off a $66 billion hostile bid from rival BHP Billiton (BLT.L).
"There are only a handful of people who have the power to
change clients' mind over a meeting. Robey is one of them," the
Morgan Stanley banker said.