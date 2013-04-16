UPDATE 1-Regulators say market benchmark rates must use transaction prices

By Sarah White and Laura Noonan
MADRID/LONDON, April 16 Global benchmark
interest rates should be based on actual transactions rather
than estimates, the top global securities regulatory body said
on Tuesday, after a spate of rate-rigging scandals knocked
confidence in the system.
Financial industry benchmarks have come under intense
scrutiny since a rigging scandal erupted last year over Libor, a
global benchmark rate at which banks lend to each other that
influences in turn how much businesses have to pay for loans.
The International Organisation of Securities Commissions
(IOSCO) wants more effective whistle blowing mechanisms, a code
of conduct for individuals who submit figures for benchmarks and
stronger policing of institutions that compile rates.
Last year UBS paid a fine of $1.5 billion for
manipulating Libor and euroyen contracts and Barclays
paid $450 million for false fixing of Libor. At least a dozen
other banks are under investigation for rate rigging.
National and regional watchdogs are investigating a wide
variety of benchmarks in the wake of the Libor scandal and a
similar row over Euribor - the Euro Interbank Offered Rate.
The top U.S. derivative regulator is also investigating a
widely used benchmark for swaps - ISDAfix.
The European Commission plans to present a draft law in the
coming months that is expected to oblige key banks to belong to
panels that submit data used to set major benchmarks like Libor.
"To promote market integrity, it is critical that benchmark
interest rates be anchored in observable transactions and
supported by appropriate governance structures," said Gary
Gensler, the Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, who is jointly leading IOSCO's task force on
benchmarks with Martin Wheatley, Britain's top UK regulator.
IOSCO sets standards for securities regulators worldwide.
"I support that international regulators and market
participants have begun to discuss appropriate alternatives and
possible approaches to a smooth and orderly transition from
LIBOR, Euribor and similar rates," Gensler added.
IOSCO said it was opening a consultation period on its
proposals, due to close on May 16, after it received more than
50 comments earlier this year in a first round of feedback from
investor associations, brokers, authorities such as the European
Central Bank and other entities.
In the UK, the newly-renamed Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) will send a letter to a group of about 40 banks and
brokers over the next 48 hours, setting out IOSCO's findings and
how the proposed measures would impact UK institutions, a source
familiar with the process told Reuters.
The firms will then be given a period of time to make
submissions to the FCA, the source said, adding that it was not
a formal consultation process.
The benchmarks covered by IOSCO's review span everything
from equity swaps to currency and commodities exchanges, as well
as interbank rates and overnight lending.
Just some of these will be covered in the initial FCA work,
but further work on other benchmarks may be done later, the
source told Reuters.
The FCA declined to comment beyond a press release it issued
earlier on Tuesday saying it would undertake "further work to
examine any potential weaknesses in the wider range of
benchmarks captured under the IOSCO Principles".