EU banks meet to discuss rating agencies -sources

FRANKFURT May 16 Around 20 of Europe's biggest
banks are to discuss plans to challenge the dominance of the top
three credit ratings agencies, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
The plans will be discussed among other topics in Frankfurt
on Wednesday at a meeting of the CFO Network, a loose federation
of finance directors from Europe's top banks, which meet at
irregular intervals in different European cities, they said.
Some of the banks want to change the culture of information
disclosure of the "Big Three" credit rating agencies, Standard &
Poor's, Moody's and Fitch, the sources
said.
The agencies have been criticised by policymakers for
helping to sow the seeds of the financial crisis by giving top
ratings to credit instruments that ultimately proved practically
worthless.
"They have misjudged the situation, been very slow in
reacting, and some of that may be due to the fact that they are
being paid by the issuers," one banking source said, adding "I
think we would see downgrades much faster if investors paid for
the ratings."
The EU's regulator, the European Securities and Markets
Authority (ESMA), in March called for the "Big Three" to improve
their explanations of downgrades.
The EU is now approving its third set of rules in as many
years for rating agencies. The latest draft law includes a
requirement for users to switch to another agency after a
certain number of years to boost competition.
In a move to increase competition in the ratings market,
auditing group Roland Berger Strategy Consultants recently said
European financial companies have agreed to back the creation of
a European Rating Agency.
None of the big three agencies were immediately available to
comment.
Regulators across the world are trying to weaken the
influence of ratings on the financial sector, which has heavily
relied on them for calculating mandatory capital buffers and for
rating complex financial products.
However, companies that use ratings have lobbied heavily to
have their ratings exempt from rotation, fearing there are not
enough agencies with a global footprint that investors will
recognise.
"S&P, Moody's and Fitch have access to all the sensible
information, get auditors' reviews and details on loans, asset
valuations and everything," the banking source said, adding that
newcomers might not get the same insight initially.
An EU lawmaker has already proposed an amendment to the
draft law that would restrict agencies to using only publicly
available information, a step aimed at boosting the chances of
smaller agencies trying to muscle in on the business.
Some officials familiar with the Big Three said investors
could end up losing out and end up with more conservative
ratings if information available to agencies is restricted.