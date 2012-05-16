UPDATE 1-European banks turn up heat on ratings agencies

* Italian banks want ratings ignored after mass downgrade
* European banks meet to discuss curbing raters' powers
By Arno Schuetze and Gianluca Semeraro
FRANKFURT/MILAN, May 16 Italian banks struck
back at credit agencies after Monday's mass downgrade by asking
local and European regulators to disregard their credit ratings,
while Europe's biggest lenders met to discuss curbing raters'
powers.
Some of the 20 European banks at Wednesday's talks in
Frankfurt are seeking to change how Standard & Poor's,
Moody's and Fitch disclose their ratings to
investors, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Italian banks fired an opening salvo at the "Big Three",
describing their ratings as destabilising, after Moody's
downgraded 26 lenders late on Monday.
"We will formally ask Italian and European authorities to
ignore assessments by ratings agencies when they look at a
bank's stability and credit standing," Italian Banking
Association (ABI) Chairman Giuseppe Mussari said after a meeting
of ABI's top committee in Milan.
The request will be submitted to the Bank of Italy, the
European Central Bank and the European Banking Authority (EBA).
The ECB, EBA and the European Securities and Markets
Authority(ESMA) declined to comment.
Italian market regulator Consob, also critical of the role
of rating agencies, has asked Moody's to explain the downgrade
of Italian banks, which came while the country is introducing
tough reforms to restore confidence in its sovereign debt.
European banks are looking to reduce the influence of the
global rating agencies, whom critics have accused of
exacerbating market volatility and hampering efforts to solve
the euro zone crisis.
Moody's action on Italian banks is the first of a planned
review of dozens of European banks. Spain, whose banking sector
is embarking in deep restructuring, is next in line.
Banks use credit ratings in several ways such as to
calculate their mandatory capital buffers, rate their own bonds
and rate financial products sold to investors.
Large investors such as money-market funds and pension funds
rely heavily on credit ratings for their investment decisions.
The sector was tarnished for giving high marks to
securitised products based on U.S. home loans in the run-up to
the financial crisis. Those products became untradeable despite
the high ratings.
World leaders have asked their regulators to weaken the
financial sector's reliance on ratings and to find alternatives
such as greater use of models at banks.
Even before Moody's downgrades, many euro zone banks were
already under pressure from investors due to poor share
performance and concerns over exposures to the euro zone crisis.
Standard & Poor's said it was in favour of any initiative
that improves the quality and quantity of public disclosures.
"But we do not believe that investors, and ultimately EU
issuers themselves, would be well served by special measures to
constrain information provided to ratings agencies," an S&P
spokesman said.
Moody's and Fitch had no immediate comment.
Bankers are also looking at whether there should be a switch
from the "issuer pays" business model used by the Big Three.
One banking source close to the Frankfurt meeting said
ratings agencies have "misjudged the situation, been very slow
in reacting, and some of that may be due to the fact that they
are being paid by the issuers."
"We would see downgrades much faster if investors paid for
the ratings," the banking source said.
EU MOVES
The European Union has already approved two laws to regulate
the sector in as many years and is now finalising a third to
inject more competition into the sector.
In March ESMA called for the "Big Three" to improve their
explanations of downgrades.
The latest EU draft law includes a requirement for users to
switch to another agency after a certain number of years to
boost competition.
But many companies that use ratings have lobbied the EU
heavily to have their ratings exempt from rotation, fearing
there are not enough agencies with global experience.
In a move to increase competition in the ratings market,
auditing group Roland Berger Strategy Consultants recently said
European financial companies have agreed to back the creation of
a European Rating Agency.
"Rating agencies are useful because investors must have
standardised information. But there could be more competition as
the impression is that they all move in sync," said Massimo
Capuano, head of Centrobanca and former CEO of the Italian Stock
Exchange told Reuters.
An EU lawmaker has already proposed an amendment to the
draft law that would restrict agencies to using only publicly
available information, a step aimed at boosting the chances of
smaller agencies trying to muscle in on the business.
"S&P, Moody's and Fitch have access to all the sensitive
information, get auditors' reviews and details on loans, asset
valuations and everything," the banking source said, adding that
newcomers might not get the same insight initially.