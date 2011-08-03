Moody's sets negative outlook on BNY, JPMorgan

* Rating agency affirms ratings at both banks

* Outlook negative on dimmer chances for federal support

BOSTON Aug 3 Moody's Investors Service said it confirmed its ratings on Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) and on JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) but said it had assigned negative outlooks to both because of reduced chances that either could gain federal support in the future.

A rating change could mean higher borrowing costs for the two New York banks. The negative outlooks assigned on Wednesday refer to the likely direction of each banks' ratings over the next 12 to 18 months.

Both outlooks reflect the close ties between the banks and the federal government, which had included both among the first financial companies to receive funds under the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) in the fall of 2008.

In a statement Moody's said it had confirmed the ratings on the banks because of its decision to maintain its rating on the U.S. government at Aaa. Amid a crisis, "there is a very high probability that these institutions would be supported by the U.S. government to avoid a default," Moody's wrote.

However, Moody's wrote it was cutting the outlook to negative partly to match the negative outlook on U.S. debt, and because of its view that "over time the likelihood that systemically important banks will be supported by the U.S. government ... could decline" because of rule changes like the Dodd-Frank financial reform act. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)