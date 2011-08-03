UPDATE 1-Moody's sets negative outlook on BNY, JPMorgan

* Rating agency affirms ratings at both banks
* Outlook negative on dimmer chances for federal support
BOSTON Aug 3 Moody's Investors Service said it
may cut its ratings on Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) and
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) over the next 18 months, saying the
banks might get less U.S. government support in the future.
A rating change could mean higher borrowing costs for the
two New York banks.
Moody's on Wednesday affirmed Bank of New York Mellon's
senior debt rating at Aa2, the third-highest rating, and
JPMorgan at Aa3, the fourth highest. But the agency gave both
banks' ratings a negative outlook, meaning the ratings could be
cut over the next 12 to 18 months.
The ratings reflect the close ties between the banks and
the federal government. JPMorgan and Bank of New York Mellon
were among the first financial companies to receive funds under
the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) in the fall of 2008.
Moody's said it confirmed the ratings on the banks because
of its decision to maintain its rating on the U.S. government
at Aaa. In a crisis, "there is a very high probability that
these institutions would be supported by the U.S. government to
avoid a default," Moody's wrote.
Moody's wrote it was cutting the outlook to negative partly
to match the negative outlook on U.S. debt, and because of its
view that "over time the likelihood that systemically important
banks will be supported by the U.S. government ... could
decline" because of rule changes like the Dodd-Frank financial
overhaul.
Six other banks whose fortunes could depend on government
support already had either negative outlooks, including Goldman
Sachs Group (GS.N) and State Street Corp (STT.N), or were on
review for downgrade. Those included including Bank of America
Corp (BAC.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N), said Moody's credit
analyst David Fanger via e-mail.
