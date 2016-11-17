INSIGHT-RBS rejected Goldman, Deloitte warning over 2008 cash call, lawsuit alleges

* Advisers said writedowns figure ambiguous, say claimants
* Investors seek compensation for 2008 losses
* RBS denies allegations, says it will fight case
By Andrew MacAskill and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Nov 17 Just hours before Royal Bank of
Scotland launched a massive cash call in 2008 to shore
up its capital, the bank's senior advisers were still discussing
whether its financial figures were potentially misleading for
investors, court documents allege.
Late into the night, adviser Goldman Sachs, auditor
Deloitte and a lawyer for RBS exchanged emails discussing the
writedowns on troubled assets that RBS was about to publish,
according to the "particulars of claim" filed by lawyers acting
for shareholders now suing the bank.
Goldman Sachs and Deloitte feared that some figures in the
prospectus for the RBS cash call were vulnerable to
misinterpretation, according to the particulars of claim. The
advisers thought investors might conclude RBS's ability to
withstand losses was stronger than it actually was, the
claimants' filings, seen by Reuters, allege.
The late-night emails were part of a series of warnings from
outside advisers that were rejected by senior RBS executives as
the bank sought to raise 12 billion pounds ($15 billion),
according to court documents.
RBS denies the allegations that it misled investors. In
court documents for the defence seen by Reuters, lawyers for RBS
say the valuation figures were reasonable and composed to help
the bank decide an appropriate size for its cash call, not to
guide investors on losses on the bank's assets.
RBS, Goldman Sachs and Deloitte all declined to comment.
The allegations are part of a 4-billion-pound lawsuit
brought by thousands of RBS's investors who bought shares in the
2008 cash call and lost most of their money when the bank nearly
collapsed a few months later. RBS had to be rescued by the UK
government with a bailout that ended up costing 45.5 billion
pounds. British taxpayers still own more than 70 percent of the
bank.
The investors are suing for compensation, alleging RBS did
not give a proper picture of its finances at the time of the
cash call.
Under English law a business publishing a prospectus to
raise capital must disclose an accurate record of its finances
to investors. If it fails to do so, it can be found liable for
damages.
Claimants allege that RBS advisers and lawyers questioned an
estimate in the April 2008 prospectus that described writedowns
"in 2008." The advisers said the estimate, which appeared in a
table of credit market exposures, could be misconstrued as a
forecast of writedowns for the whole of 2008, rather than just
the first four months of the year, the particulars of claim
allege.
Steve Almond, the Deloitte partner responsible for the
firm's involvement in RBS's capital raising, told senior RBS
executives in an email dated April 21 that "in 2008" implied
"there will be nothing more in the next 8 months. This is the
hope but cannot be controlled," according to the particulars of
claim.
In the email, Almond warned the executives the bank had not
estimated full-year losses and would break accounting rules if
it published the table. He deleted the disputed "in 2008" and
called for the table to be revised, the particulars of claim
allege. Almond wrote in the email: "The writedowns reflect
assumed exit prices in current markets - not provisions for the
rest of the year," according to the claimants' documents.
Almond, who retired from his role as global chairman of
Deloitte in May 2015, declined to comment.
Instead of acting on advice to clarify the timeframe, RBS
allowed the ambiguous estimate to be published despite knowing
the asset values and writedowns had only been calculated to
mid-April 2008, the claimants' lawyers say. They allege the bank
did not want to clarify the estimate because it was worried that
doing so might increase concerns about the bank's capital
position.
A spokeswoman for RBS declined to comment for this article
on that allegation and others made by the claimants.
As Reuters reported on Nov. 16, the lawsuit also includes
allegations that senior management dismissed calls from
subordinate staff to mark down the values of distressed U.S.
mortgage-backed assets more aggressively in the final quarter of
2007, as a global crisis in credit markets began to take hold.
RBS rejects those allegations, and says in court documents
for the defence that a lack of trading in such assets at the
time made it difficult to pinpoint what the correct values were.
The case, scheduled to start in March, is expected to last
six months and to hear from scores of witnesses.
DUE DILIGENCE
The joint financial advisers and sponsors of RBS's 2008
capital raising plan were Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch. As
part of their due diligence, those advisers undertook a review
and valuation of some RBS asset-backed securities and complex
credit funds called collateralized debt obligations (CDOs). At
the same time, RBS had its own estimates for writedowns and the
current value of the assets.
The claimants lawyers say a draft of the bank's assessment,
circulated on April 17, 2008, estimated what it described as
"Total writedowns 2008" at 5.9 billion pounds. They allege that
figure was originally described as the figure "to date" - to
April, not for the whole year.
According to the claimants' documents, the draft
announcement for the rights issue circulated on April 20 or
April 21, 2008, described the 5.9 billion figure as a pretax
"estimated capital effect from write-downs in respect of credit
market exposures in 2008," which the bank said was based on "the
outlook in credit markets at this point."
The table which followed cited the 5.9 billion pounds figure
in a column called "Estimated write-downs before tax." A
footnote to the column added the phrase "in 2008."
According to the particulars of claim, Goldman Sachs, like
Deloitte, specifically objected to the phrase "in 2008." The
documents seen by Reuters do not say whether Merrill Lynch made
any objections.
Goldman Sachs, Deloitte and Merrill Lynch, which is now
owned by Bank of America, declined to comment.
In addition to his original warning in the April 21 email,
Deloitte's Almond repeated his objections in a further email
later that day, the claimants documents allege. That email was
addressed to colleagues at Deloitte and later forwarded to RBS's
then finance director Guy Whittaker, the claimants' documents
allege. Whittaker declined to comment.
In defence documents, lawyers for RBS say the figures were
not misleading but reasonable estimates made for capital
planning purposes, based on what the board considered to be
prudent assumptions in view of credit market conditions.
Lawyers for RBS deny in the defence documents that Almond's
comments were disregarded. They point to an email exchange
between him and Tom Shropshire, a partner at RBS's law firm
Linklaters, which referred to a conversation between him and
Almond on the same evening. In that April 21 conversation Almond
allegedly said his concerns were "not of a fundamental nature,"
the defence documents allege.
Shropshire declined to comment.
At 00:43a.m. on April 22, the day the rights issue was
launched, Goldman Sachs Executive Director Julien Petit also
emailed objections to Shropshire, according to the claimants'
particulars of claim. "We at Goldman Sachs still believe that
this is a problem ... We find it is misleading to say estimated
writedowns before tax in 2008 as there may be further writedowns
in 2008," the email said, according to lawyers for claimants.
Two minutes later, Shropshire replied to Petit and advised
him to contact the bank directly and to "resolve the issue
before publication," the claimants' documents allege. At
00:47a.m., according to the particulars of claims, Petit emailed
Shropshire to say that the message had been relayed to a senior
executive of the bank. Petit allegedly added: "You cannot assume
that it has been resolved as the client (RBS) did not want to
take our comment."
Petit declined to comment.
In the defence documents, lawyers for RBS said Goldman Sachs
signed off the sponsor declaration approving RBS's cash call as
required by financial regulators, indicating that the adviser
did not consider the information to be misleading.
CAPITAL POSITION
Claimants' lawyers allege RBS acted as it did because it
wanted to avoid disclosing how its capital position had
deteriorated until after it had completed the critical cash
call.
In emails dated April 18, 2008, Almond told Deloitte
colleagues he felt the timing of writedowns was "an issue" for
RBS, and if they happened before the rights issue, the bank's
total capital would be "down to 8.59 percent," according to the
claimants' documents.
At the time, Individual Capital Guidelines (ICG) set by UK
regulators stipulated minimum total capital of 9 percent of
"risk-weighted assets" - assets whose valuations take into
account the perceived risk those assets pose to a bank's
financial health.
Almond wrote in the email that RBS had "not got the
capacity" to take further assets writedowns at that time,
according to the claimants' documents.
In defence documents, the bank says it did not recognise all
of the writedowns in its books immediately because it did not
consider that the accounting rules required it to do so. UK
corporate accounting rules allow some leeway in how companies
interpret them.
Claimants' lawyers allege that Ian Tyler, then RBS group
head of capital, raised the issue of writedowns and capital
levels with senior management. According to claimants'
particulars of claim, Tyler sent an email on April 20, 2008, to
a senior RBS colleague, saying that booking the estimated
writedowns in April would trigger falls in the bank's capital,
potentially taking it below regulatory requirements.
Tyler declined to comment.
In the defence documents, RBS says it did not consider that
it had suffered losses of 5.9 billion pounds by the prospectus
date. The bank says it complied with accounting rules and took a
reasonable approach to the timing of the expected writedowns.
(Editing By Richard Woods)