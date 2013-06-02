BIS lays out "simple" plan for how to handle bank failures

LONDON, June 2 Central bank forum the Bank for
International Settlements laid out a blueprint on Sunday for how
to recapitalise a major lender in the event of a failure,
seeking to avoid the sort of chaotic ad hoc rescues seen since
2008's financial crash.
Authorities have been grappling since the collapse of U.S.
investment bank Lehman Brothers five years ago with the question
of how banks regarded as systemically important - or too big to
fail (TBTF) - can be recapitalised without causing panic and
without needing taxpayer cash.
The BIS paper released on Sunday said its plan would allow
banks to be recapitalised quickly and easily and would allow
authorities to give an unequivocal guarantee that insured
depositors would not lose savings.
"(It) proposes a simple recapitalisation mechanism that is
consistent with the rights of creditors and enables
recapitalisation of a TBTF bank over a weekend without the use
of taxpayers' money," the paper said.
Under the template laid out by BIS, which is termed a
creditor-funded recapitalisation mechanism, the bank would
undergo a forced recapitalisation by its creditors when it
reaches the point of failure.
The ownership of a bank would be transferred to a newly
created temporary holding company over a weekend. The bank is
then immediately recapitalised by writing off the claims of
creditors.
The authors suggested the blueprint could be the only way to
respect the pecking order for the repayment of creditors,
achieve a quick recapitalisation and prevent risk from moral
hazard, when expectations of government help can encourage banks
to take more risks.
The creditor hierarchy would be observed, with subordinated
creditors written off and some losses imposed on senior
unsecured creditors - enough to give the bank capital to easily
withstand future losses and restore market confidence. That
would include losses for deposits above the guarantee.
"On Monday morning, the authorities re-open the bank and can
provide it with any necessary and appropriate liquidity
assistance because it is now well-capitalised," the report said.
The holding company would sell the recapitalised bank in the
following months at market prices, and proceeds would be
distributed to the written-down creditors.
Management and board members could be replaced between the
recapitalisation and sale of the bank, if required.
The plan includes elements of other resolution methods,
particularly the bail-in of creditors and a holding company
resolution.
Europe is pushing ahead with plans to implement a "bail-in"
regime that would see bondholders and big depositors take hits.
But the bail-in model does not fully respect the creditor
hierarchy, as it can inflict losses on bondholders before
shareholders have been fully wiped out, said the BIS report's
authors, Paul Melaschenko and Noel Reynolds.