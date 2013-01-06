UPDATE 2-Regulators ease key bank rule to spur credit

* Basel gives banks more time, flexibility on new rule
* Bankers says changes will kick start mortgage-backed
market
* Analysts say markets will press for early compliance
anyway
By Huw Jones
BASEL, Switzerland/LONDON, Jan 6 Global
regulators gave banks four more years and greater flexibility on
Sunday to build up cash buffers so they can use some of their
reserves to help struggling economies grow.
The pull-back from a draconian earlier draft of new global
bank liquidity rule to help prevent another financial crisis
went further than banks had expected by allowing them a broader
range of eligible assets.
Banks had complained they could not meet the January 2015
deadline to comply with the new rule on minimum holdings of
easily sellable assets from the Basel Committee of banking
supervisors and also supply credit to businesses and consumers.
The committee's oversight body agreed on Sunday to phase in
the rule from 2015 over four years, as reported by Reuters on
Thursday, and widen the range of assets banks can put in the
buffer to include shares and retail mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS), as well as lower rated company bonds.
The new, less liquid assets can only be included at a hefty
discount to their value, but the changes are a significant move
from the draft version of the rule unveiled two years ago.
The Basel Committee, drawn from nearly 30 countries
representing nearly all the world's markets, hopes they will
stop banks from shrinking loan books to comply with the rule.
"For the first time in regulatory history, we have a truly
global minimum standard for bank liquidity," the oversight
body's chairman Mervyn King told a news conference in Basel,
Switzerland.
"Importantly, introducing a phased timetable for the
introduction of the liquidity coverage ratio ... will ensure
that the new liquidity standard will in no way hinder the
ability of the global banking system to finance a recovery,"
said King, who is also Bank of England governor.
Sunday's amendments, endorsed unanimously, came after two
years of haggling among Basel Committee members.
They surprised relieved bankers with their scope and will
help kick-start the mortgage backed securities market,
languishing after being tarnished by the U.S. subprime crisis
which set off the 2007-09 financial crisis.
"The inclusion of good quality RMBS in the liquidity buffer
is a very welcome twelfth night present," said Simon Hills,
executive director of the British Bankers' Association.
"It will make a real difference to issuance volumes by
improving their marketability so that banks are better able to
manage their balance sheets and provide funding to the real
economy," Hills said.
MARKET PRESSURE
The rule requires banks to hold enough liquid assets like
government and corporate bonds to cover net outflows for up to a
month to avoid taxpayers having to bail them out.
Basel Committee chairman Stefan Ingves, who also heads
Sweden's central bank, said Sunday's changes mean that the
average buffer at the world's top 200 banks rises from 105 to
125 percent, meaning it is well above full compliance.
But many banks elsewhere are well below full compliance,
especially in some euro zone countries, and they will have to
find an estimated trillion euros of assets over coming years at
a time when bank profitability is being hammered.
Furthermore, liquidity held by some banks is on loan from
their central bank and will have to be returned at some point. A
revived mortgage-backed securities would help wean lenders off
central banks.
King said regulators want to be "crystal clear" that banks
in countries undergoing stress like in the euro zone could draw
down their buffers below minimum levels if the local supervisor
agreed.
Jim Embersit, a former Federal Reserve official and Basel
Committee member and now with Ernst & Young in Washington, said
many banks would move to fully comply before 2019 given market
pressures and the need to change business models.
"Firms will not be eager to jump to full 100 percent
implementation quickly but would be expected to meet the
required milestones on their own prior to the designated
deadlines," Embersit said.
LESS STRESS
The Basel Committee also agreed to ease the "stress
scenario" for calculating the amount of liquid assets banks must
hold, meaning the buffer would be smaller.
Under the Basel regime, the rules would run alongside
separate rules governing banks' capital, intended to ensure
their longer-term stability.
Banks would start complying in 2015 when they are expected
to hold at least 60 percent of the total buffer, building up to
100 percent by January 2019, when Basel's separate, tougher bank
capital requirements also must be met in full.
The liquidity rule is meant to avoid a repeat of the
scenario in which a short-term funding freeze brought down
lenders like Britain's Northern Rock early on in the 2007-09
financial crisis.
It is part of the Basel III bank capital and liquidity
accord agreed by world leaders in 2010 and being phased in over
six years from this month, though there are delays in the United
States and European Union.
Ingves said the Basel Committee is still committed to
enacting a third plank of Basel III, the net stable funding
ratio to limit dependence on short-term funding, by the end of
2018.
The Basel Committee will study how the introduction of the
liquidity rule affects the impact of central banks injecting
liquidity into the economy in a bid to spur growth.