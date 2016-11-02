Deutsche Bank set to be among hardest hit by new capital rules - sources

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
FRANKFURT Nov 2 Germany's Deutsche Bank is among roughly a dozen large European lenders that face higher capital requirements when new banking rules come into force in the coming years, several sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The assessment has been made in the Basel committee of supervisors, which is in the process of negotiating stricter bank capital rules - due to be finalised in January and come into force in 2019 - to avoid a repeat financial crisis.
Three people familiar with the matter have told Reuters that the new regime will be stricter with big banks, demanding new standards in how they assess risks of, say, property loans - effectively raising the capital hurdle.
International supervisors believe the tougher regime will affect Deutsche Bank and others with complex balance sheets more harshly than others, the sources added.
"For a small number of big banks there could be a significant increase," one of those people said, on condition of anonymity.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.