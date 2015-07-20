UPDATE 1-New Fed rule tells 8 biggest U.S. banks to bump up capital

(Adds board decision, detail on GE)
By Douwe Miedema and Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON, July 20 The Federal Reserve on
Monday adopted a rule for the eight largest U.S. banks to hold
more equity capital, amid fears on Wall Street that the measure
may make it less profitable.
The rule was largely similar to when it was proposed in
December, when the U.S. central bank and bank regulator said the
firms would face a surcharge of between 1 percent and 4.5
percent of their assets.
The Fed also gave numerical estimates of what the rule would
mean for each of the banks. The numbers were in line with an
estimate by Goldman Sachs analysts in December.
Regulators want U.S. banks whose failure could threaten
markets to fund themselves more with shareholder equity, and
less with borrowed funds.
They also want to discourage banks from relying on unstable
short-term borrowing, a key contributing factor to the demise of
Lehman Brothers at the height of the financial crisis.
"They must either hold substantially more capital, reducing
the likelihood that they will fail, or else they must shrink,"
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in a statement.
JPMorgan Chase & Co faces the highest surcharge at
4.5 percent, followed by Citigroup at 3.5 percent.
All the firms were on their way to meet the surcharges over
the three-year period during which they will need to implement
the measure, the Fed said. Seven already meet it now.
Only JPMorgan faces a shortfall of $12.5 billion at the
moment, Federal Reserve staff said on a conference call. In
December, that number still stood at some $20 billion.
The company said in February that it would do "whatever it
takes" to keep the surcharge below 4.5 percent.
The rule does not require the firms to meet the surcharges
in the Fed's so-called stress tests, an annual health check
during which banks have to run through a simulated severe
economic and financial crisis.
But the Fed later this year would look at changing the
stress test procedures to better address systemic risk arising
from the largest financial institutions.
The Fed also laid out how it would oversee General Electric
Capital Corp, the financial arm of GE, one of
four non-bank firms the Fed is overseeing after the crisis
because of their significance to the overall system.
But the rules would only kick in over a number of years,
giving the company time to shrink its business and bring it
below the supervisory thresholds.
