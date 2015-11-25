Fed gives largest U.S. banks extra year for debt rule compliance

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 25 The Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday that bigger U.S. banks would have an extra year to
meet a capital requirement known as the supplementary leverage
ratio.
Institutions subjected to the leverage ratio requirement
will have to meet the requirements by 2017 under the extension.
The extension applies to banks with more than $50 billion of
assets, of which there were 39 at the end of the third quarter,
according to third quarter data from the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York.; Editing by Dan Wilchins
and Chizu Nomiyama)