UPDATE 1-JPMorgan tops list of risky banks -U.S. government study

By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Feb 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co
bears the highest potential hazard to the financial system if it
were to fail, a staff study released by a U.S. government
research agency showed, providing a first-of-its-kind numerical
risk ranking of U.S. banks.
The bank had a "systemic risk score" of 5.05 percent for
2013 in a group of 33 large U.S. bank holding companies, the
study by staffers at the Treasury Department's Office of
Financial Research (OFR) said.
The study's numerical score is a measure of a bank's risk as
a ratio of the total risk contained by a worldwide group of
banks. The scores are based on metrics such as size,
interconnectedness, complexity and cross-border activities, OFR
said. (Study: bit.ly/1E5MBc8)
The OFR said the study reflected the views of the authors,
not of the office or the Treasury Department. The findings come
as U.S. regulators seek to finalize rules for capital buffers
big banks need to hold, to make them more resilient and contain
systemic risk if one of them were to collapse.
The method is designed by the Basel Committee of global bank
regulators, but that body does not publicly release its rankings
of the riskiness of banks.
Citigroup Inc ranked second in the amount of havoc it
could unleash on the financial system if it were to fail, with a
score of 4.27 percent. Bank of America Corp was third at
3.06 percent, followed by Morgan Stanley and Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, the study showed.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Citi
declined to comment on the study. JPMorgan did not return
requests for comment.
John Dearie, executive vice president for policy at the
Financial Services Forum, a banking group, said the numbers did
not measure whether the largest banks had become safer than
before the crisis.
"It's just a ratio that assumes a constant level of
aggregate risk among all large banks, which given the
significant changes over the past few years, is undoubtedly not
true," Dearie said.
The OFR was set up after the 2007-09 credit meltdown to help
regulators detect areas of concern in financial markets.
The office has the power to retrieve bank data, including
through subpoenas. It has a large degree of independence, and is
funded by money levied from banks.
In 2013, it spotted risks in asset management in a report
mandated by the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a group
of the heads of the main U.S. regulatory agencies. The asset
management report triggered attacks by the industry, which
fiercely opposed any move toward tougher rules.
The latest study looked at 33 U.S. banks with assets over
$50 billion. At that size, such banks are deemed "systemically
important" and are subject to tighter rules. The eight largest
banks in the group need to meet even tougher standards.
But size was not the only determining factor in measuring
the risk in these banks, the study said.
"Several of the largest banks scored high in systemic
importance because they dominate specific businesses, such as
payments and asset custody services," the study said. "Others
scored high in complexity because of their trading and
derivatives businesses."
