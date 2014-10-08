US regulators tighten grip on Wall Street lending -sources

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (IFR/RLPC) - US regulators have started to
audit loan books of Wall Street banks on a monthly basis in a
major push to curb aggressive underwriting.
Having already turned up the heat on banks after rebuking
Credit Suisse, regulators will now be able to dole out
punishments quickly if they deem that these guidelines have been
contravened.
"Forgiveness is easier to get than permission," said Richard
Farley, a leveraged finance partner in law firm Paul Hastings.
"Monthly audits mean the regulators can tell the banks to
stop right there and then, and tell them the consequences if
they don't."
Farley said there was a whole array of punishments the
regulators could deliver.
"They could change the CAMELS rating of a bank, which
measures its compliance and risk management and determines
whether it is safe and solvent and could impact a bank's cost of
capital if lowered," he said.
"They could also get tougher on approving bank's capital
plans and their ability to pay dividends, as well as fines. They
could even revoke a bank's Charter and remove their membership
of the Fed," said Farley.
Until very recently, the Federal Reserve, the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency(OCC) have monitored banks' behavior annually in Shared
National Credit (SNC) reviews that take place over the summer.
The focus of the audits will be on whether banks are
adhering to guidelines, spelled out in March 2013, which say
that a loan can be criticised or considered "non-pass" if a
company cannot amortise or repay all senior debt from free
cashflow, or half of its total debt, in five to seven years.
Leverage over six times is also seen as problematic.
The Fed, the FDIC and the OCC were not immediately available
for comment.
TIGHTENING THE SCREWS
Bankers, who have complained for months about an uneven
playing field between banks watched by the OCC and the Fed,
welcomed the news.
"All the banks want is a level playing field and more
consistent feedback about what doesn't fit inside the box.
There's still too much left for interpretation at the moment,"
said one market source.
"This means banks will not have to wait another year for
feedback following the SNC review. There is a lot more ongoing
feedback and the regulators in general are just being more
active ... and giving guidance that is more specific."
Two market sources said the regulatory audits were monthly.
"Regulators are asking dealers to provide them with monthly
reports of things that have closed during that month," said one.
"They are looking at the deals that have closed, relevant
credit metrics and amortisations. Rather than relying on third
party information providers, regulators are gathering the
information themselves."
The audits are understood to be more broad based, and go
beyond just looking at loans that banks have made, in order to
get a better understanding of how each lender views different
credits and how their business operates as a whole.
Another market source emphasised how regulators are already
embedded in banks, by drawing comparisons to the overhaul of
asset-backed security lending after the financial crisis. The
focus now, he said, had just shifted to leverage lending.
"The audits look at the deals the banks have turned down,
look at how the banks rate and classify each loan, and the
process they go through to approve the credit. It's about
looking at the deals banks decide to do as well as those they
don't," said the first source.
UNREGULATED TERRITORY
There is no doubt, however, that banks still have different
interpretations of what the guidelines mean and which deals to
push on.
Credit Suisse has been seen as the worst offender but JP
Morgan caused a stir last week when it teamed up with
unregulated lenders to underwrite a highly leveraged financing
backing the US$4.3bn acquisition of business software maker
Tibco.
Market sources said that the deal could contravene
regulatory guidelines, as the leverage is well in excess of
eight times.
Another source, however, said that JP Morgan must have been
in close dialogue with regulators before signing up for the
deal.
Two other private equity firms have also stepped up to
underwrite the Tibco buyout. Two market sources named Apollo as
an underwriter on the deal, and a third named Merchant Capital
Solutions, a capital markets business created by the Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board, KKR and Stone Point Capital.
Apollo and KKR declined to comment.
Some people said that dynamic could become more common as
regulatory moves shift risk away from banks into the shadow
banking sector.
"If banks are living in fear of regulators constantly, this
could accelerate shadow banking stepping in to take their
place," said Farley.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison and Michelle Sierra.; Additional
reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing by Tessa Walsh and Shankar
Ramakrishnan)