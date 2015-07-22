UPDATE 1-U.S. financial regulation relief bill passes through appropriations panel

(Adds details from subcommittee hearing)
By Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON, July 22 Senator Richard Shelby
attached his financial regulation relief bill to an
appropriations markup on Wednesday, which passed a subcommittee
vote, acting on a threat he issued previously if Democrats
failed to offer a fair compromise.
The Financial Regulatory Improvement Act of 2015, which aims
to ease bank regulations and enforce greater transparency on the
Federal Reserve and other financial regulators, passed the
Senate Banking Committee in May with no support from Democrats.
During the bill's drafting, Shelby said he could move the
proposal through the Senate's appropriations arm if Democrats
were not willing to hash out support. Shelby acted on that
threat on Wednesday.
The bill, however, is unlikely to win the support from
Democrats needed to bring it to a floor vote in the Senate.
The biggest beneficiaries of the bill would be small U.S.
lenders subject to greater regulation under the Dodd-Frank
reform act. Large regional banks such as PNC Financial Services
Group with assets between $50 billion to $500 billion
would also benefit, as they may no longer be subject to stricter
Fed regulations if the proposal is signed into law. The ball
also proposes significant changes to the Federal Reserve system.
With Democratic support yet to surface, President Barack
Obama is highly unlikely to sign the bill should it ever get to
the Senate floor for a vote.
On Wednesday, Shelby attached his bill to a Senate
Appropriations Subcommittee mark-up of the Financial Services
and General Government Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2016,
which won approval.
Shelby's appropriations tactic could give the financial
regulation relief bill a better chance of passage, even though
the move has already irked Democrats who fear that it goes too
far in weakening supervision of the banking industry.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Leslie Adler)