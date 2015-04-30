Global bank regulators call for more risk controls around algo trading

| NEW YORK, April 30
Banks need to put in place
more stringent standards around algorithmic trading to help
reduce risks to the financial system as trading becomes more
electronic and increasingly complex, a group made up of global
regulators said on Thursday.
Most trading firms are highly automated and use
pre-programmed instructions, known as algorithmic trading
strategies, to make lightning-fast decisions on which securities
to buy and sell, with little human intervention. Banks regularly
use algorithmic trading strategies and have high-frequency
trading firms as clients.
The concern is that risk controls at financial institutions
may not have kept pace with advancements in algorithmic trading,
said the Senior Supervisors Group, which made up of members from
bank supervisory authorities from several countries.
"An error at a relatively small algorithmic trading firm may
cascade throughout the market, resulting in a sizable impact on
the financial markets through direct errors or the reactions of
other algorithms," the group, which includes the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the European Central Bank, in a briefing note.
The 2010 "flash crash" that temporarily wiped out $1
trillion from U.S. stock markets was an event that regulators
highlighted as a shortcoming in risk controls. Another example
was the 2012 Facebook Inc initial public offering, when
market makers lost around $500 million due to a glitch at Nasdaq
OMX Group Inc's exchange. Regulators also noted the
2012 trading error that cost Knight Capital Group $461 million
and forced the sale of the firm.
The group recommended that banks put in place transparent,
firm-wide risk management practices that includes testing during
all phases of an algorithms lifecycle, because as automated
trading grows in number and complexity, so too may systemic
risk.
Algorithmic trading began in the U.S. equity markets, where
it now accounts for around 50 percent of the volume, but has
become a common feature of other markets and asset classes,
including futures, foreign exchange, and fixed-income markets.
As these markets become more interconnected due to
algorithmic trading, the effects of errors or attacks could
amplify risk in the financial system, the report said.
"The immediate need for stronger controls is paramount," the
group said.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)