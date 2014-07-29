WRAPUP 1 -US regulators looking into UBS, Deutsche Bank speed trading operations

FRANKFURT/ZURICH, July 29 Germany's Deutsche
Bank and Switzerland's UBS said they were
caught up in an inquiry by U.S. regulators, who are looking into
whether broker-run stock exchanges gave an unfair advantage to
high-frequency traders.
The investment banks, which said on Tuesday that they were
cooperating with inquiries, also faced class action suits that
alleged they violated U.S. securities laws, allowing high-speed
traders to make a profit at the expense of institutional
investors, such as pension funds and insurance companies.
UBS said in its second-quarter earnings report it was
responding to inquiries from U.S. authorities over the operation
of its 'dark pool'.
Deutsche Bank, which also reported earnings on Tuesday, said
it had received requests for information from certain regulatory
authorities related to high frequency trading but did not give
further details.
Dark pools are broker-run trading venues that let investors
trade shares anonymously and only make trading data available
afterwards, reducing the chance of information leaking about
trade orders.
The lack of transparency has drawn the scrutiny of
regulators, concerned that brokers and proprietary trading firms
that use aggressive high-frequency trading strategies have an
unfair advantage over other clients.
Barclays is facing allegations in the U.S. that it
lied to clients about its 'dark pool'. The bank has urged the
dismissal of the lawsuit in New York.
Credit Suisse <, one of the biggest players in
'dark pools', said last week it is working with regulators to
stamp out potential abuses in alternative trading exchanges.
Barclays' dark pool, known as LX, is the second most active
alternative trading system in the United States after Credit
Suisse's, according to regulatory data.
UBS said the inquiries came from various U.S. authorities,
including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the New
York Attorney General and the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA), adding that the regulators were pursuing
similar investigations industry-wide.
"These inquiries include an SEC investigation that began in
early 2012 concerning features of UBS's ATS (alternative trading
system), including certain order types and disclosure practices
that were discontinued two years ago," UBS said.
The suits mainly allege that the defendants favoured high
frequency trading firms at the expense of other market
participants, UBS said, adding that the litigation was at a very
early stage.
Reuters reported earlier this month that the SEC was seeking
information on 10 registered broker dealers as part of an
ongoing investigation into high frequency trading strategies.
The SEC told its staff in late March that it was interested
in seeing any tips, complaints, or referrals that they receive
concerning the brokers and high frequency trading.
