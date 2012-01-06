Lenders put relationships on line in capital squeeze

* Europe's banks increasingly tough on lending, rates
* Future bond, M&A mandates can depend on loan ties
* Strains could cost banks future fees from rattled
borrowers
By Victoria Howley and Sarah White
LONDON, Jan 6 The most lucrative client
relationships take years to build, yet the tough lending
decisions banks now face could sever them in minutes.
Europe's banks have long discounted loans to clients in
order to maintain close links with borrowers so they can win
more profitable business from them at a later date.
But they now face intense capital constraints as new
regulations and the euro zone turmoil bites, making it harder to
afford this practice, and many investment banks are increasingly
prepared to bow out of deals with clients as they shrink their
balance sheets.
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe
Generale, among the top lenders in Europe, prominently
stayed away from a $6 billion loan for mining group Xstrata last
October and a $4.7 billion loan for Qatar's Barzan sealed in
December.
More abstentions are expected to follow as banks face
funding struggles or difficulties in accessing dollars, as the
French banks did. Many are also taking a more hard-nosed
attitude when companies struggle to meet the terms on money they
have borrowed.
Swiss oil refiner Petroplus is teetering on the
brink of bankruptcy after 13 banks froze a $1 billion
credit facility that it relied on to buy crude oil.
"Its do or die on both sides," said a senior banker at a top
European firm.
The banker said his firm was "coming down harder on clients
than ever before" and that several big companies had reacted
angrily to the less lenient lending practices.
Budgets for lending to certain industrial sectors are also
being squeezed, which banks do not always prepare borrowers for.
"Discovering at the last minute that you've been turned down
for reasons of sector limits can come as a shock to a borrower,"
said Martin O'Donovan, deputy policy and technical director at
the Association of Corporate Treasurers.
"Treasurers do have long memories and if something comes out
of the blue it is upsetting."
NO MORE CHEAP CREDIT
After the 2008 financial crisis, some banks started to
formalise the link between cheap credit and the considerably
more lucrative fee-based work involved in corporate activity
such as mergers and acquisitions or bond mandates.
Bankers even point to anecdotal evidence of letters of
engagement being drawn up when a loan is finalised that would
commit borrowers to using the banks for other work, though most
agreements are made verbally -- still a far cry from the far
less explicit arrangements before 2008.
"That (type of demand) comes heavily into any discussion and
is more upfront now, with formal undertakings being given by
some companies," O'Donovan said, adding that treasurers were
also more realistic about the implied promises they make to
banks.
FEWER CLIENTS
The result of these changes is not an end to so-called
relationship banking, but rather that banks focus on a much
smaller client group, typically large multi-nationals that
generate high fees because they use a range of products and
services.
Royal Bank of Scotland, majority-owned by the
British government and in the process of shrinking its
investment bank even further, cut its client list from over
26,000 at pre-crisis levels to about 5,000 by mid-2010.
More recently, a form of protectionism not seen since the
panic of 2008 has also returned. This is partly the result of
political pressure following the taxpayer bailouts of the
crisis, and because banks having to prioritise clients will
often favour domestic ones.
Germany's Commerzbank said last November it would
refuse loans which do not help Germany or Poland, while RBS is
ever more focused on its home market.
Some with balance sheets in better shape are bucking the
trend, turning to new markets or pouncing on clients being
dropped by others -- although the fee potential of any clients
is still key for any banks.
Gregory Guyett, head of JP Morgan's global corporate bank, a
unit that provides localised lending and services to 3,500 of
the firm's top clients, said that its customers numbers had not
fallen since the 2007 market peak.
"In fact we are growing the number of relationships we have,
particularly in the emerging markets," he said.
Japanese banks such as Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ
are among those picking up the lending slack, particularly in
project financing in EMEA.
European bankers expect Asian rivals to make a bigger push
into the region's bond markets on the back of this in coming
years.