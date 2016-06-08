European banks get reprieve on 2016 US living wills

NEW YORK, June 8 (IFR) - Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and UBS have received a one year extension on the deadline to submit their resolution plans, or "living wills", to US regulators.

The plans, which detail how each bank would be dismantled in the event of a catastrophic failure, were due on July 1.

The overseas banks are also under the gun to put the finishing touches on their US intermediate holding companies, due by the same date.

The US Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Wednesday the four banks will be given until July 2017 to submit their next living wills, in light of the "significant restructuring" they are undertaking to create the holding companies.

While the banks will have another year to produce living wills it is likely they will face a tougher standard next year. The Fed and FDIC have been increasing pressure on banks to be more precise in their resolution planning, casting a more critical eye towards plans they deem unworkable.

Earlier this year regulators rejected the plans of five major US banks, including JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo.

Failing to produce a credible plan could come with heavy consequences. Banks could be forced to suspend dividends or make asset sales.

The Fed and FDIC said they expect to provide ongoing feedback to the four European banks about the 2017 plans based on proposals they submitted last year. Those plans fell short of the standard set by submissions by US banks.

While plans submitted by US banks offered detailed outlines of how they should be dismantled in the event of a severe crisis, the 2015 plans from European banks relied heavily on the use of liability bail-in processes in their home countries to stabilize their US operations. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Steve Slater)