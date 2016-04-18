Weak markets crimp wealth management profits at big U.S. banks

| NEW YORK, April 18
NEW YORK, April 18 Volatile financial markets
took a bite out of earnings at big U.S. banks during the first
quarter - not just in trading but wealth management, too.
On Monday, Morgan Stanley joined Wells Fargo & Co
and Bank of America Corp in reporting weaker
wealth management profits, citing less client activity and "an
unfavorable market environment" - not to mention fewer trading
days than the year-ago period.
Big banks have doubled down on wealth management in recent
years to serve as a ballast to other businesses that are
struggling, particularly trading. But falling commodity prices,
concerns about China's economy and uncertainty about the
direction of interest rates created shaky markets last quarter,
and led many wealth clients to stay on the sidelines.
Morgan Stanley said profit from its wealth management fell 8
percent during the first quarter, to $493 million from $535
million in the same period a year ago. Its pretax profit margin
also fell to 21 percent from 22 percent because expenses did not
fall as much as revenue.
Chief Executive James Gorman wants the margin to hit a range
of 23 to 25 percent next year, largely by lending more money to
clients - something its rivals already do well.
Last Thursday, Bank of America said its wealth management
division's profit rose 13 percent to $740 million. That's
because costly retention packages for financial advisers
expired, helping offset a 2 percent revenue decline. Its pretax
profit margin rose to 26 percent from 23 percent a year earlier.
On the same day, Wells Fargo said earnings from its wealth
and investment management unit fell 3 percent. The business
collected less fee income from clients because stock markets
were weak, bank management said.
Analysts expressed little concern about the weaker results,
saying banks performed relatively well, considering the hand
they were dealt in the markets.
"Clearly the major issue is market performance," said Scott
Siefers, analyst at Sandler O'Neill.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa, additional reporting by Dan
Freed; editing by Andrew Hay)