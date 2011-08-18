S&P: Lower loan losses boost regional bank profits

* Stable outlooks on large U.S. regional and trust banks
* Fundamentals "continued to improve" in second quarter
BOSTON Aug 18 Lower loan loss provisions and
higher outstanding loan balances drove a 19 percent rise in the
net income of large U.S. regional and trust banks as a group in
the second quarter of 2011 compared with the first quarter,
Standard & Poor's said in a report on Thursday.
The New York rating agency said the outlooks on most of the
banks are stable as the industry's fundamentals continued to
improve in the three months ending in June.
Though the report covered a historic period, it could
reinforce investor attitudes toward the sector compared with
some larger U.S. and European banks that have faced more recent
scrutiny.
The agency's report reviewed regional banks including BB&T
Corp (BBT.N), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) and KeyCorp. (KEY.N)
As a group their average nonaccrual loans fell 41 basis points
in the second quarter compared with the first quarter, to 2.9
percent. Many banks again reported expecting fewer troubled
loans.
For big trust banks including State Street Corp (STT.N) and
Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N), meanwhile, new business
helped boost fees from asset servicing and investment
management, the agency wrote.
Though some regional banks have recently raised dividends
the agency said it expects them "to be generally conservative
in their shareholder return policies" in the future.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber, editing by Matthew Lewis)