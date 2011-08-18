S&P: Lower loan losses boost regional bank profits

* Stable outlooks on large U.S. regional and trust banks

* Fundamentals "continued to improve" in second quarter

BOSTON Aug 18 Lower loan loss provisions and higher outstanding loan balances drove a 19 percent rise in the net income of large U.S. regional and trust banks as a group in the second quarter of 2011 compared with the first quarter, Standard & Poor's said in a report on Thursday.

The New York rating agency said the outlooks on most of the banks are stable as the industry's fundamentals continued to improve in the three months ending in June.

Though the report covered a historic period, it could reinforce investor attitudes toward the sector compared with some larger U.S. and European banks that have faced more recent scrutiny.

The agency's report reviewed regional banks including BB&T Corp (BBT.N), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) and KeyCorp. (KEY.N) As a group their average nonaccrual loans fell 41 basis points in the second quarter compared with the first quarter, to 2.9 percent. Many banks again reported expecting fewer troubled loans.

For big trust banks including State Street Corp (STT.N) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N), meanwhile, new business helped boost fees from asset servicing and investment management, the agency wrote.

Though some regional banks have recently raised dividends the agency said it expects them "to be generally conservative in their shareholder return policies" in the future. (Reporting by Ross Kerber, editing by Matthew Lewis)