New rules to wipe out $17 bln in bank trading revenue-report

* Trading rev will fall 9 pct by 2016-Deutsche Bank analysts
* Banks may have to exit bond trading-report
* Banks need at least 6 pct market share-report
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK, April 22 New regulations will wipe out
$17 billion in trading revenue for global investment banks and
force some to exit the bond trading business entirely, according
to a Deutsche Bank report released on Monday.
New rules being implemented in Europe and the United States
will push bond and derivatives trading onto exchanges as soon as
this summer, which is expected to reduce the income banks make
from trading with clients.
Regulations are also boosting capital requirements for
banks, as well as margin and collateral requirements for
clients. That raises the cost of doing business and may lead
clients to trade less, Deutsche Bank analysts said in the
report.
Their estimate of $17 billion in lost trading revenue
represents 9 percent of sales and trading revenue for global
investment banks in 2012.
"We think that the long-run result of these changes will be
a wave of industry exits from fixed income, currency and
commodities sales and trading by second-tier players," the
analysts said. "For the purposes of this report, we view all
banks with less than a 6 percent market share as 'at risk' of
exit from full-service fixed income, currency and commodities
sales and trading."
Banks with more than 6 percent market share include JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Barclays Plc,
Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
the report said. Deutsche Bank AG did not include
itself in the rankings, but it is also a large player in fixed
income, currency and commodities (FICC) trading.
The report indicated that many more banks will have to exit
bond trading. HSBC Holdings Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc, Credit Suisse Group AG, BNP Paribas
SA, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale
were listed as having market shares below 6 percent.
Speculation about the fate of bond-trading businesses at
banks without substantial market share heated up in October,
after UBS AG said it would exit FICC trading, cutting
10,000 jobs in the process.
But other second-tier players have said they intend to stay
in that business. Morgan Stanley executives, for instance, have
said that by reducing exposure to risky trading areas and
increasing exposure to high-volume, low-cost areas like interest
rates derivatives, the bank can stay in the business, despite
skepticism from analysts.
"Instead of competing for business based on the size of
one's balance sheet, we're really competing on our content,
coverage and what we've done with technology," Morgan Stanley
Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in an interview last
week. "It changes the competitive dynamic, but I don't think
there is an inconsistency in some seeing headwinds in certain
areas and us not seeing it."
Deutsche Bank analysts said that because trading will get
more expensive for clients and banks, higher volumes may not
make up for narrower spreads. They expect rates trading to
experience the biggest revenue decline - $10.4 billion, or 20
percent - due to new regulations. That accounts for nearly 60
percent of the total drop in trading revenue.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman declined further comment.