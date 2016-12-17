Goldman Sachs to settle U.S. rate-rigging lawsuit for $56.5 million

NEW YORK Dec 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has agreed to pay $56.5 million to resolve a U.S. class action lawsuit accusing it and other banks of rigging an interest rate benchmark used in the $553 trillion derivatives market.

The proposed settlement was disclosed in papers filed in federal court in Manhattan on Friday. It came after seven other banks agreed in May to pay a combined $324 million to resolve the litigation. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Paul Tait)