Seven big banks settle U.S. rate-rigging lawsuit for $324 mln

NEW YORK May 3 Seven of the world's biggest banks have agreed to pay $324 million to settle a private U.S. lawsuit accusing them of rigging an interest rate benchmark used in the $553 trillion derivatives market.

The settlement made public on Tuesday resolves antitrust and other claims against Bank of America Corp, Barclays Plc , Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc.

Several pension funds and municipalities accused the banks of engaging in a conspiracy to rig the "ISDAfix" benchmark from 2009 to 2012. Other bank defendants have yet to settle. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)