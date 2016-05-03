Seven big banks settle U.S. rate-rigging lawsuit for $324 mln

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
NEW YORK May 3 Seven of the world's biggest banks have agreed to pay $324 million to settle a private U.S. lawsuit accusing them of rigging an interest rate benchmark used in the $553 trillion derivatives market.
The settlement made public on Tuesday resolves antitrust and other claims against Bank of America Corp, Barclays Plc , Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc.
Several pension funds and municipalities accused the banks of engaging in a conspiracy to rig the "ISDAfix" benchmark from 2009 to 2012. Other bank defendants have yet to settle. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
