Big banks fall short in gathering risk data -report

NEW YORK Jan 15 Some of the world's biggest
banks are falling short in collecting data on the risks they
face doing business with one another and with other large
institutions, according to a report released on Wednesday.
The lack of information about counterparty risks among big
financial institutions during the global credit crunch more than
five years ago was a factor that exacerbated the crisis,
according to the annual report from the Senior Supervisors Group
(SSG), which is made up of bank supervisory bodies from United
States, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, Spain
and Switzerland.
To address this problem, SSG created a data reporting
project during the crisis to inform them what levels and changes
in the banks' derivatives holdings and other counterparty
exposures.
"Despite this initiative, we note that five years after the
crisis large firms have made only some progress achieving timely
and accurate measures of counterparty risk. Importantly,
progress has been uneven and remains, on the whole,
unsatisfactory," according to the report.
SSG sets standards for the 19 participating banks including
JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
and BNP Paribas so they make timely and accurate reporting of
their counterparty risk exposures.
The SSG review does not identify the banks that meet or fall
short of the group's performance benchmarks.
As of 2012, 13 banks met the group's standard on timely and
timeliness on reporting their counterparty data. Moreover, 85
percent of firms had 80 percent or more automated data feeds in
2012, compared with 68 percent of firms in 2011 and 56 percent
of firms in 2010.
In the area of gathering the types of risk exposure data,
all 19 firms self-reported that their submissions captured at
least 95 percent of exposures to counterparties globally and by
business line in 2012. This was up from 2010 and 2011, when only
75 percent and 90 percent of firms, respectively, met this
standard, the report showed.
However, the quality of the data remains problematic.
"Recurring data errors indicate that many firms are below
SSG benchmark standards for data quality and cannot measure and
monitor the accuracy of the data they submit or rectify quality
issues in a timely manner," the report said.
The report noted the supervisors need to work close with
banks to help further improve their data reporting.