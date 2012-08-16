Santander says to place shares on NY, Mexican exchanges

UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
MADRID Aug 16 Banco Santander said on Thursday it would place shares on the Mexican and New York stock exchanges "in the coming few days", but gave no detail on the amount of capital involved.
Spain's largest bank, which has multiple operations throughout Latin America, said it and its Santusa Holding subsidiary would market the offering.
"The percentage of capital to be placed has not yet been decided, but either way, Grupo Santander will retain a majority stakeholding after the operation," Santander said in a release.
Santander shares were up 0.2 percent at 5.407 euros, compared with a 0.4 percent rise in Madrid's blue-chip IBEX index.
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)