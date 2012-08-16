版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 16:44 BJT

Santander says to place shares on NY, Mexican exchanges

MADRID Aug 16 Banco Santander said on Thursday it would place shares on the Mexican and New York stock exchanges "in the coming few days", but gave no detail on the amount of capital involved.

Spain's largest bank, which has multiple operations throughout Latin America, said it and its Santusa Holding subsidiary would market the offering.

"The percentage of capital to be placed has not yet been decided, but either way, Grupo Santander will retain a majority stakeholding after the operation," Santander said in a release.

Santander shares were up 0.2 percent at 5.407 euros, compared with a 0.4 percent rise in Madrid's blue-chip IBEX index.

