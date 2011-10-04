U.S. banks losing ground on card security - report

* Foreign banks cut fraud with chips on cards - expert
* Worldwide card fraud rises 10 pct to $7.6 bln in 2010
By Ross Kerber
Oct 4 U.S. banks are losing ground in the
battle to combat credit and debit card fraud, a new report
shows, underscoring the growing threat thieves and hackers pose
for the financial system.
Globally, security is improving in the payment industry,
according to data released this week by The Nilson Report, a
California trade publication. For every $100 worth of credit
and debit card transactions last year, 4.46 cents were lost to
fraud worldwide in 2010, down from 4.71 cents in 2009.
But many of the security gains were at banks in Europe and
Asia, which have adopted stricter security procedures such as
issuing cards with computerized chips to help verify purchases,
said Nilson Report publisher David Robertson.
Meanwhile, U.S. banks and merchants have balked at the
expense of conversion. As a result, fraud in the United States
accounted for 47 percent of global fraud losses last year -- up
from about 46.5 percent in 2009 and 44 percent in the middle of
the last decade, Robertson said.
"We have a disproportionate percentage of the global total,
and a considerable part of that is because we have an old
infrastructure," Robertson said in an interview. "The U.S. will
account for a steadily rising share of the global total until
it embraces chip-based card security."
Robertson said the trends reflect more than technical
issues. For instance, some Asian financial institutions are
more likely to decline a transaction that appears risky
compared to U.S. institutions, which face more competition
because their customers often carry multiple credit cards.
Total fraud losses worldwide were $7.6 billion in 2010, up
10 percent from 2009, his report found.
The banking industry has suffered from some high-profile
breaches this year. Citigroup Inc (C.N) said in May that
hackers broke into its network and seized data from some
200,000 Citi credit card holders.
Nonfinancial companies including Google Inc (GOOG.O) and
Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) also have suffered recent cyber
break-ins, bringing scrutiny from regulators.
WIDER ADOPTION
Robertson's figures are in line with past trends, and he
noted that the losses for U.S. banks are still manageable given
how profitable their payment card operations have become.
Retailers also lose far more to theft that does not involve
payment cards, he added.
Still, banks in Europe and elsewhere have moved to deploy
so-called "chip-and-pin" card systems that make it harder for
thieves to produce counterfeit payment cards, a vulnerability
for U.S. cards carrying data on magnetic strips.
After TJX Companies (TJX.N) suffered a massive breach at
the hands of hackers that emerged at the start of 2007,
executives at the retailer called for wider adoption of the
chip-and-PIN cards.
U.S. merchants and banks will only spend the millions of
dollars on such upgrades once it becomes worth their while,
experts say.
According to Robertson's data, total global card losses
have risen almost every year since 1994, when only about $1
billion was lost to card fraud.
But the everyday use of payment cards by consumers has also
climbed, leading to a reduced fraud rate overall. Last year's
losses of $7.6 billion were a small fraction of the $17
trillion that consumers worldwide transacted with plastic.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Chang)