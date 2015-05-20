RBS says forex fines will influence future staff pay decisions

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
LONDON May 20 Royal Bank of Scotland said it would take into account the $669 million paid in fines to U.S. authorities following misconduct in its foreign exchange business when making future pay decisions for its staff.
The bank, 80 percent-owned by the British government, also said that it had so far dismissed three people and suspended two more pending further investigation into its foreign exchange business.
"We are determined to learn lessons from our past mistakes and to hold those responsible fully to account for their actions," Chief Executive Ross McEwan said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.